Almundo Selects NEORIS as Strategic Partner for Digital Transformation Project

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almundo, a travel fare aggregator website based in Argentina with presence in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, announced an agreement with NEORIS, a digital consulting services company, to oversee its digital transformation project.

NEORIS was selected as strategic partner to assist Almundo in the implementation of SAP (S/4HANA) for the entire region, beginning with its branch in Brazil, which will launch operations in early 2018, followed by the implementation in the other countries where it has a presence.

SAP S/4HANA is a real-time enterprise resource management suite for digital business. It is built on an advanced in-memory platform, SAP HANA, and offers a personalized, consumer-grade user experience with SAP Fiori. Deployable in the cloud or on premise, SAP S/4HANA can drive instant value across all lines of business – no matter the industry or business size.

"We are excited about this new endeavor and very pleased to have chosen a trusted partner such as NEORIS to start our digital transformation journey,” said Paco Vives CFO of Almundo.

"Without a doubt, our project with Almundo is one of the largest to date in the region and an important client to add to our ever-expanding portfolio. We want to thank and recognize the team that made this partnership possible,” commented Fernanda Alvarez, Business Director of NEORIS.

About Almundo:

Omni-channel travel company with presence in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. It offers services through its Online Channel, more than 70 branches of personalized attention and its Contact Center, with the best financing and differential services, including its benefits club.

The IBEROSTAR Group, Spanish hotel chain of world reference in holiday tourism, is the main shareholder of Almundo.

About NEORIS:

NEORIS is a leading global consultancy that unlocks business potential and drives digital innovation. NEORIS cultivates the knowledge of technology, people and design to enable the critical bridge connecting legacy technology to new digital solutions, through a holistic, scalable and sustainable customer-centric transformation. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

More information is available at http://www.neoris.com/usa/home/, on Facebook or Twitter @NEORIS.