ADM and Vland Enter Joint Development Agreement for Feed Enzyme Technology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co., Ltd. today announced a joint development agreement for the development and commercialization of enzymes for animal feed applications. In addition to ADM’s research center in Decatur, Illinois, ADM will open a new U.S. enzyme research and development lab in California that will directly support activities being undertaken in the joint development agreement. Vland will also conduct research and development in its Qingdao research laboratory, which will be upgraded to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will share enzyme-producing strains as a basis for the development of feed enzymes that will improve animal nutrition and health. Products developed under the agreement will be commercialized by both companies.

“This agreement and the opening of our new enzyme lab will significantly enhance our ability to develop products for the fast-growing enzyme market,” said Todd Werpy, ADM’s chief technology officer. “The agreement will give our research and development team access to new enzyme strains, and the new U.S.-based enzyme research lab will provide us with the resources to use those strains to develop new, state-of-the-art feed enzymes. We’re looking forward to adding these capabilities to our already strong array of animal nutrition products and solutions.”

“This agreement is another important step as we continue to expand our capabilities in bioactives, including enzymes and novel ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and animal feed industries,” said Vikram Luthar, ADM’s president, bioactives. “We are continuing to build our portfolio in order to offer complete and innovative solutions to customers in these exciting and rapidly growing markets.”

“As a high-tech enterprise focused on enzymes, Vland is committed to seeking partners around the world to build a global technological innovation system,” said Vland president Chen Gang. “This agreement between Vland and ADM to engage in the development of feed enzymes, and the establishment of new research centers in the U.S. and Qingdao, are important steps. We are looking forward to future collaborations and the opportunity to offer effective solutions to customers in this exciting and rapidly growing market.”

About Vland

Vland Biotech Inc., is one of the leading biotechnology companies in China. Based in Qingdao, the company specializes in four product categories: enzymes, probiotics, vaccines and animal health products. Vland provides solutions for an ever-expanding list of industries, including agriculture, animal husbandry, textile, paper making, household cleaning and detergents, food, biofuel, environmental protection and more.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 250 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 38 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.