Johnson Controls Partners with AtmosAirTM Solutions to Offer Enhanced Air Purification

FAIRFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the leading supplier of air handling and building controls equipment worldwide, and AtmosAirTM Solutions, the leading manufacturer of air purification systems using Bi-Polar Ionization, have partnered to deliver measurably cleaner indoor air quality. This collaboration will help JCI provide outstanding air purification performance in their YORK Air Handling Systems.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Johnson Controls,” stated Steve Levine, President and CEO of Clean Air Group, Inc. who manufacturers the AtmosAirTM Solutions product line. “There has been so much recent press and research on the negative impact poor indoor air quality has on people’s health and well-being. We look forward to working together with our partners at JCI for the betterment of people, buildings, and companies. We believe that with JCI’s leadership, the AtmosAirTM product line will be able to address the need for better Indoor Air Quality across the globe.”

JCI will design and manufacture AtmosAirTM air purification as a standard option within their YORK® Air Handling Systems. The enhanced system will deliver highly efficient, chemical-free air purification, providing healthy indoor air quality. AtmosAirTM purification systems generate bi-polar ions that are carried into the space where people live, work and play to significantly reduce harmful particulates, VOCs, allergens, mold, odors, bacteria and viruses. AtmosAirTM technology is a sustainable solution as it actively enhances indoor air quality which allows buildings to reduce outside air per ASHRAE’s 62.1 IAQ procedure, saving energy and operating costs.

"Bi-polar ionization products from AtmosAir™ strengthen our growing strategy to provide innovative factory-integrated IAQ solutions in the YORK® family of air handling products. AtmosAirTM is the leading manufacturer of air purification using bi-polar ionization technology. We look forward to future opportunities to deliver this IAQ solution to our customers," said Rob Tanner, Director of Marketing for Air Handling Systems at Johnson Controls.

Clean indoor air quality represents a major step toward transforming spaces into high-performance buildings, taking a fresh approach to performance while creating environments that are healthy, comfortable, and efficient.

Steve Levine noted, “It is a big deal to all of us at AtmosAirTM that JCI felt we were the leader in offering innovative IAQ products that help people. We believe our years of experience and extensive testing and case study library speaks for itself. We look forward to continuing to help as many people and buildings as possible improve their indoor air quality.”

About Clean Air Group, Inc.

Clean Air Group’s AtmosAirTM brand provides unique and proven air purification technologies that measurably improve indoor air quality while improving energy efficiency and reducing building operating costs. Founded in 2007, Clean Air Group’s proprietary technologies can reduce mold, control the spread of bacteria and airborne viruses, and reduce airborne particles, VOCs, and germs that get past typical filtration solutions. For additional information, please visit www.AtmosAir.com.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. JCI’s 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. For additional information, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.