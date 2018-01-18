Yeastar and 888VoIP Announce U.S. Distribution Partnership

XIAMEN, China & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yeastar (www.Yeastar.com), a leading manufacturer of VoIP PBX systems and VoIP Gateways, announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with 888VoIP, a top distributor of VoIP solutions. This partnership will ensure Yeastar as a crucial vendor in the American VoIP market while enabling 888VoIP to further complete their product offering with remarkable telephony solutions.

Yeastar is committed to providing SMEs with cutting-edge, cost-effective, and high-performance networking products that meet their communication needs. These communication solutions equip small to mid-sized enterprises with a telephone system that is easy to manage, enables multi-site connectivity, and possesses advanced features. Yeastar’s business communication solutions empower customers worldwide to improve efficiency and reduce communication cost with new levels of quality and experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the biggest IT solution providers in the United States," said Allan Shen, CEO of Yeastar, "With Yeastar’s goals to expand further within the American market, we strongly believe that 888VoIP, a reliable and expert VoIP distributor, will help Yeastar increase the presence in the United States and even worldwide. With their offering of unbeatable support and service, we look forward to a continued and dynamic cooperation with 888VoIP."

As a distributor of Yeastar solutions, 888VoIP will now be able to provide partners with Yeastar’s leading telecommunication products, which include:

S-Series VoIP PBX: Easy to manage, configure, and install, the feature-rich S-Series will enhance business communications

Easy to manage, configure, and install, the feature-rich S-Series will enhance business communications Upcoming Cloud PBX: A complete business communication system based in the cloud

A complete business communication system based in the cloud VoIP Gateways: Advanced gateways to bridge the gap between different networks, reducing operational costs and delivering the convenience of traditional telephony circuits

“We are excited to add Yeastar’s innovative and feature-rich solutions to our product portfolio. By partnering with Yeastar, our customers will be provided with a new growth opportunity, helping them to accelerate their business goals,” said Dan Shurmatz, President of 888VoIP, “Additionally, Yeastar’s upcoming Cloud Solution will also enhance the Cloud & Security services already offered through 888VoIP by CloudCo Partner to support recurring revenue options for our resellers.”

With best-in-class VoIP products and top-level customer support, Yeastar is an important addition to 888VoIP distribution catalog of products. Current and future 888VoIP partners will not only have access to these cutting-edge Yeastar solutions but will also be able to utilize 888VoIP’s Channel Advantage program. This program offers partners a multitude of beneficial and invaluable services, including customizable provisioning, advanced API, technical support, tailored training programs, and full cycle logistics.

To learn more about Yeastar PBX and gateway products, contact 888VoIP’s expert team at 888-864-7786.

About Yeastar

Yeastar specializes in the design and development of innovative telecommunications equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP gateways for the SMB. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar products have been consistently recognized in the industry for their high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit http://www.Yeastar.com.

About 888VoIP

For over ten years, 888VoIP has been a worldwide leading distributor of VoIP hardware & software solutions. 888VoIP strives to provides managed service providers, value-added resellers, and integrators with everything they need to be successful, including hardware provisioning, order fulfillment, technical and sales support, custom marketing services, and training programs. For more information, please visit: http://www.888VoIP.com or follow 888VoIP on Twitter at @888VoIP.