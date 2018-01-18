Twitch Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Disney Digital Network to Bring Exclusive Content From Top Maker Creators to the Service

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Social video service Twitch today announced a partnership with Disney Digital Network to bring exclusive content from four of the largest Disney-managed digital content creators—Jacksepticeye, LuzuGames, Markiplier, and Strawburry17—to Twitch. Each of these creators will manage their own channels on Twitch where they will broadcast live and create exclusive video-on-demand content as part of a multi-year partnership. While some of these creators have existing Twitch channels, most of the new and exclusive content will debut beginning today.

Jacksepticeye

With more than 8 billion views and over 17 million subscribers on his popular video channel, Sean McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, is one of the most recognizable names in digital video. Though initially popular for his “let’s play” videos, Jack has diversified his formats which now include vlogging, sketches, music, and animated shorts. Jack has hosted the gaming awards at South by Southwest, as well as the Disney Games Showcase at D23 in July 2017. He has leveraged his popularity to promote philanthropic projects, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities such as Crisis Text Line, RED, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Save the Children. Jack has recently expanded his business to include his recent sold out US Tour in October 2017. Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/Jacksepticeye.

Markiplier

Mark Fischbach, known by his username Markiplier, is an American internet personality with more than 19 million subscribers. Mark uploads videos of him and his friends playing and commenting on video games. He specializes in Let's Play gameplay commentary videos and indie games, but has recently diversified into highly-produced skits and even an international tour with some of his close friends. Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/Markiplier.

Strawburry17

Meghan Camarena, originally from Modesto, CA, resides in Los Angeles where she runs her channel Strawburry17. Meghan started Strawburry17 in 2007 making random videos and music videos with her younger brother David. Now she posts content of all genres including vlogs, gaming, cooking, cosplay, DIY, scripted, music and more. Meghan was also on the 22nd season of The Amazing Race with good friend Joey Graceffa. Most recently, Meghan co-hosted Disney XD’s Polaris Primetime show, which premiered in July 2017. Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/Strawburry17plays.

Luzu

With one of the most viewed Spanish-speaking channels, LuzuGames commands an audience throughout Spain and Latin America. With the launch of his English-speaking channel, Luzu, he continues to grow his audience and bring his entertaining content to more and more people around the globe. The man behind the games, Luzu, is originally from Spain and boasts an audience comprised of teens and young adults. He is notorious for his funny, honest, and relatable personality and can be seen regularly in Let’s Plays, vlogs, and collaborative videos with other well-known creators. Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/Luzu.

“The growth of Twitch is based on listening to our content creators and building the features they need to be successful, including our robust approach to monetization, moderation, and interactive technology,” said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content, Twitch. “We look forward to working with Disney Digital Network and their large stable of popular entertainers to showcase all that we have to offer, including a passionate and supportive community.”

“We’re always looking to create opportunities for our Disney Digital Network digital talent to bring their stories and content to more fans in new ways,” said Andrew Sugerman, EVP of Publishing and Digital Media, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “Partnering with Twitch gives our biggest creators access to the platform’s tools, expertise and community to directly engage with and build their audiences.”

About Twitch

Twitch is the world’s leading social video service and community for gamers. Each day, millions of community members gather to watch, talk, and chat about shared interests. Twitch’s video service is the backbone of both live and on-demand distribution for all types of content, including the entire video game ecosystem, the creative arts, vlogging (IRL), and more. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, the annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (#Twitch), and Blog.

About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises four main lines of business: Global Licensing, Disney Retail, Publishing and Digital Media, and Games, Apps, and Labs. The segment is home to world-class teams of app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations and bring the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world.