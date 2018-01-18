InsideSales.com Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Fuel Predictive Sales Engine

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InsideSales.com, the No. 1 artificial intelligence (AI) growth platform for sales, today announced plans for continued partnership with Microsoft on technology integrations that empower sales organizations with modern, predictive business applications.

This announcement follows key technology integrations delivered last year from both companies, including Playbooks integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Predictive Playbooks integrations for LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

AvePoint and FIS are among the many leading global enterprises that have chosen InsideSales.com and Microsoft as their AI growth platform for sales.

“Microsoft is a perfect partner for InsideSales.com to continue supercharging sales teams,” said Dave Elkington, CEO, InsideSales.com. “The unique combination of Microsoft’s data graph across its productivity and business applications, together with our AI platforms, creates an unmatched solution for sales teams to be successful.”

“We are long-standing customers and partners with both InsideSales.com and Microsoft,” said Tom Lin, corporate vice president, AvePoint. “Our team sees significant business value in building more pipeline using their sales acceleration software. We believe the combination of InsideSales.com and Microsoft data can bring even more value to our sales teams who are constantly looking for increased predictive power around who to engage and how to engage them.”

According to Steve Brain, former senior leader at Amazon and CTO of InsideSales.com, “Leveraging the unique Microsoft social, email and business solutions, along with Microsoft Azure and the Common Data Service, will accelerate our AI robustness and product innovation, and bulletproof our infrastructure.”

“Our continued partnership with InsideSales.com will advance integrations already underway that deliver proven AI and demonstrable impact to enterprise sales teams,” said James Phillips, corporate vice president, Microsoft Business Applications Group. “We believe technology integrations with InsideSales.com and Microsoft’s leading cloud services for business — including Dynamics 365, Office 365 and LinkedIn Sales Navigator — create a uniquely valuable toolset for sales teams across the globe.”

InsideSales.com will share additional details about this strategic partnership with Microsoft and much more at the annual executive growth summit, Accelerate 2018 at Snowbird Utah, March 5-7, 2018.

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled sales acceleration platform. Powered by Neuralytics®, a predictive analytics and AI engine with the industry’s largest collection of sales interaction data, the platform helps sales teams close more sales by efficiently engaging with the right prospects, at the right time, in the right way. Industry awards include the Forbes Cloud 100 list, CNBC Disruptor 50, and the 2017 AIconics Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application for Sales and Marketing. Customers include ADP, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, CenturyLink, Fidelity Investments, Groupon, and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.insidesales.com.