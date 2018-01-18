Regis Corporation Announces Industry Exclusive, Multi-Year Sponsorship Between Supercuts and Major League Baseball

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is owning, operating and franchising hair salons, announced today that it has entered an industry-exclusive, multi-year sponsorship with Major League Baseball (‘MLB’) for their Supercuts® brand. Beginning with the 2018 Championship Season, Supercuts will become the Official Hair Salon, Official Hair Stylists and a proud partner of MLB. Through the official partnership, Supercuts has the exclusive category right to promote around MLB Spring Training, regular season and Postseason games, including Jewel Events such as the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and the World Series. The Supercuts sponsorship will be implemented throughout MLB’s core marketing platforms including broadcast, digital, mobile and social.

“We are delighted to establish this exclusive, multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball. We anticipate that our new relationship with MLB will be a highly effective platform for Supercuts well-known national brand to support the growth of our local market Supercuts franchised and company-owned salons across North America,” said Hugh Sawyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regis Corporation. “Our Supercuts brand will be integrated throughout MLB’s highly successful and connected ecosystem of millions of fans on MLB Network, MLB.com, social media and the leading sports television networks. Given the quality and breadth of MLB, we believe this will be a home run for our Supercuts salons, stylists and guests,” Mr. Sawyer concluded.

“We are pleased to welcome Supercuts and the Regis Corporation into the Baseball family,” said Noah Garden, Executive Vice President, Commerce, Major League Baseball. “After a memorable 2017 season, 2018 is poised to be another thrilling year of Baseball and we’re glad that Supercuts is joining us to be a part of the excitement.”

As the 2018 baseball season begins, the Supercuts-MLB partnership will be promoted in more than 2,600 local Supercuts salons, engaging guests and avid MLB fans in cities around North America.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned, franchised or held ownership interests in 8,944 worldwide locations. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.