adidas Executive Board Member - Global Brands Eric Liedtke Joins Carbon’s Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a Silicon Valley-based digital 3D Manufacturing company, today announced it has appointed Eric Liedtke, adidas’ Executive Board Member – Global Brands to its Board of Directors. The appointment builds on a partnership committed to continuously pushing boundaries and innovating across all aspects of the production process.

“On behalf of Carbon’s directors and entire team, I am thrilled to welcome Eric to our Board,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and Co-founder. “Eric is an experienced and respected leader, and his track record for driving creativity and innovation at adidas makes him a valuable addition to the Board as we continue to deliver on Carbon’s growth strategy. Further, this month’s launch of FUTURECRAFT 4D is a testament to the deep and dynamic partnership between adidas and Carbon, and illustrates the power of true digital 3D Manufacturing at scale and the infinite possibilities ahead.”

“I am excited and honored to join the Carbon Board, and look forward to contributing to the company’s vision to fundamentally change how the world designs, engineers, makes and delivers customized products at scale,” said Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member – Global Brands at adidas. “The unparalleled work we’ve done together to make FUTURECRAFT 4D a reality is a proven example of the vital role digital 3D Manufacturing can play in opening up endless opportunities and creativity in the future.”

Mr. Liedtke has been with adidas for more than 15 years, holding various senior management positions in product marketing and brand communications at adidas America. He was appointed CMO of Global Brands and has been a member of the Executive Board at Adidas AG overseeing the adidas and Reebok brands since March 2014. Mr. Liedtke holds his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

adidas and Carbon announced their strategic partnership in April 2017, unveiling the unprecedented FUTURECRAFT 4D – the first performance footwear crafted with light and oxygen using Carbon’s proprietary Digital Light Synthesis technology. With the retail introduction of FUTURECRAFT 4D shoes this month, adidas and Carbon affirm the reality of digital 3D Manufacturing, and demonstrate the profound results of a collaboration built on constantly breaking boundaries – creating entirely new materials, software and design tools, and machines – to create products that have never been made before: a pillar of the adidas Creator Brand.

