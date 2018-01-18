Blue Shield of California Donates $35 Million to Its Foundation.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Shield of California announced today a contribution of $35 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation to support its philanthropic work to end domestic violence and advance the health and wellbeing of the Californians most in need.

Since 2002, the nonprofit health plan has given more than $500 million to the Foundation, which operates as an independent organization funded entirely by contributions from Blue Shield.

“As a nonprofit, mission-driven health plan, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to high-quality and affordable health care,” said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California. “One of the ways we advance that mission is by supporting the Foundation’s work to improve the health and wellbeing of all Californians by building empowered and engaged communities.”

One of the largest grantmaking organizations in the state, the Foundation partners with innovative leaders and community organizations throughout California to improve lives. Knowing that 80 percent of individual wellbeing is affected by factors outside of the healthcare system – such as trauma, housing instability, violence, and economic inequality – the Foundation funds programs and efforts that go beyond clinic walls to help everyone live healthy, safe and fulfilling lives.

“The Foundation is an essential ally to Blue Shield and its mission to ensure that all Californians can be healthy,” said Peter Long, PhD, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California Foundation. “We are committed to understanding and supporting the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors and elevating their voices and experiences to uncover creative and lasting solutions that get at the root causes of poor health and domestic violence.”

This contribution made in December 2017 exceeds the annual $14 million requirement contained in the health plan’s agreement with the Department of Managed Health Care to acquire Care1st in 2015.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California, an independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $13 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company’s mission is to ensure all Californians have access to high-quality care at an affordable price. Blue Shield has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation. Contact your local agent or broker about Blue Shield of California products and services, or visit www.blueshieldca.com.

About Blue Shield of California Foundation

Blue Shield of California Foundation is one of the state's largest and most trusted grantmaking organizations. Our mission is to improve the lives of all Californians, particularly the underserved, by making health care accessible, effective, and affordable, and by ending domestic violence. For more information, visit: www.blueshieldcafoundation.org.