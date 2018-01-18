Cylance and JASK Partner to Integrate Endpoint Security Solution into JASK’s Autonomous Security Operations Center Platform

SAN FRANCISCO & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JASK and Cylance Inc. today announced a technology alliance through which JASK’s Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform will integrate with the CylancePROTECT® AI-powered endpoint security platform.

The JASK ASOC platform frees analysts from the mundane data collection, aggregation and normalization effort to become proactive threat investigators and responders. Driven by AI and machine learning, the JASK ASOC platform couples data collection and visibility from a multitude of sources with AI-based actionable insights that produce meaningful recommendations to IT department staff. CylancePROTECT redefines what antivirus (AV) can and should do for organizations by leveraging artificial intelligence to detect and prevent malware from executing on endpoints in real time.

Through the integration, joint customers will be able to ingest Cylance Threat Event, Alert, Threat Classification and Audit logs into JASK, offering improved context and visibility. For example, the ability to autonomously bring together Cylance data about malware on an endpoint with information about malicious application behavior presented in JASK’s ASOC platform provides unprecedented insights and actionable intelligence without all of the manual work required today.

“The integration of JASK and Cylance gives security operations teams the ability to tap into network data, which provides important context that has been missing,” said Malcolm Harkins, chief security and trust officer at Cylance. “Security analysts gain more knowledge that allows them to make faster, more precise decisions about threats – thereby reaching new levels of efficiency and effectiveness.”

The combination of JASK and Cylance delivers customers a single source for unparalleled visibility across all data and assets. Cylance reduces noise and identifies unknown threats, while JASK uniquely fuses its data with information from existing security solutions and applies AI and machine learning to automate a smarter correlation and analysis of threat alerts to a meaningful incident.

“This partnership that integrates two AI-driven technologies delivers customers an unprecedented level of insights, representing the evolution of future SOC requirements,” said Greg Martin, CEO of JASK. “Collaborating with a known industry innovator like Cylance elevates SOC teams’ ability to better stay ahead of adversaries.”

The agreement with Cylance demonstrates how JASK is focused on building its ecosystem of security partners to better combat malicious cyber actors. For more information on becoming a JASK technology alliance or reseller partner, please visit https://jask.ai/partners/.

About JASK

JASK is modernizing security operations to reduce organizational risk and improve human efficiency. Through technology consolidation, enhanced AI and machine learning, the JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform automates the correlation and analysis of threat alerts, helping SOC analysts focus on highest-priority threats, streamlining investigations and delivering faster response times. www.jask.ai

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Using a breakthrough predictive analysis process, CylancePROTECT quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker’s mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats. www.cylance.com