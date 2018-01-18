TiVo Signs Expanded Patent Agreement With Google to Include YouTube TV

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Google expanded its multi-year patent license agreement to expressly include YouTube TV. The agreement covers Google’s use of TiVo’s patented technologies worldwide and offers a license for Google’s products and services across internet-based platforms and devices.

“The world of video entertainment is expanding with exciting new consumer offerings such as YouTube TV,” said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Google through the license of TiVo’s innovations and technology that further consumers’ ability to find and enjoy content on the device of their choice.”

The TiVo companies have created market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry through significant research and development investments. TiVo’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling businesses to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

