STRONG by Zumba® Transforms High Intensity Workouts and Puts Music at the Forefront

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Fitness has partnered with the renowned fitness talents behind one of the most popular dance-fitness programs worldwide, Zumba®, to launch its first ever non-dance program STRONG by Zumba® in U.S. club markets this month. In a distinctive step, the STRONG by Zumba workout is redefining the high-intensity experience through music, crafting custom-made beats that are reverse-engineered to match every move throughout the workout. The 60-minute group exercise class pushes participants past perceived limits with the notion that music is not just an afterthought, but also the essence of the program’s success.

As a part of the new program launch, 24 Hour Fitness invites members and guests to participate in the STRONG by Zumba Party, Saturday, January 20 as select clubs host members and guests for a special STRONG by Zumba experience. (Visit 24hourfitness.com/GX24Parties for participating club information in the STRONG by Zumba Party on Saturday, January 20.) STRONG by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music specifically designed to match each routine. Program participants will burn calories and complete more reps than ever before, while toning arms, legs, abs and glutes—the one-hour class truly fulfills on its promise, providing a full body, calorie-torching workout with real results. Emphasizing music as the main motivator, the brand has partnered with some of the best music producers in the world, including Steve Aoki, Timbaland and Krewella to create original music for this exciting new group exercise format. Fast-paced beats such as EDM, techno, house, drum, dubstep, hip-hop, and fusion genres including Moombahton, will keep participants focused on the moves instead of counting repetitions. Click here for a STRONG by Zumba clip.

“We know that STRONG by Zumba will be an incredible success in our clubs. It’s a refreshing new program that takes high intensity workouts to the next level,” said Micki Stary, Sr. Director, Group X Operations, 24 Hour Fitness. “The innovative combination of music synced to every movement requires energy and focus, diverting your attention from fatigue. It offers a multitude of benefits that will energize our members during one of the most important moments on the fitness calendar (for the January launch), when people are exploring new programs that will create a long-lasting, healthy lifestyle.”

“We are thrilled to bring this incredible new program to 24 Hour Fitness members—it is truly revolutionizing high intensity workouts and making them more exciting through the unique role that music plays,” said Darren Jacobson, SVP, Instructor Programming. “In just one year, more than 300,000 people are finding their fitness solutions in STRONG by Zumba classes on a weekly basis, making it one of the fastest, if not the fastest, growing fitness programs on the planet. The partnership with 24 Hour Fitness will help to bring even more awareness to the program and provide so many people with a chance to experience real results with a serious afterburn.”

To learn more about the free events and experience this new high-intensity class at 24 Hour Fitness, visit 24hourfitness.com.

As an industry leader for more than 30 years, 24 Hour Fitness changes lives every day through fitness. Conveniently located clubs, furnished with a wide variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment, are the perfect environment for fitness professionals to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. GX24® and cycle studios feature a popular array of live studio classes included with membership. Combined with a welcoming community, the compelling TV and magazine content of 24Life™, Fit:Perks® Rewards and the innovative 24GO™ app, there are a multitude of offerings to engage and inspire every member to lead a full and healthy life both inside and outside of the club. Opening new clubs on average at the brisk pace of one every few weeks, 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves nearly 4 million members in over 420 clubs nationwide.

STRONG by Zumba® is a non-dance, music-led, high-intensity interval training exercise class that combines bodyweight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometric training moves. The routines were created first and then music was reverse-engineered to match every move perfectly, for a unique workout experience that pushes you past your perceived limits. This new concept, which emphasizes music is the main motivator, allows you to burn more calories while toning abs, legs, arms, and glutes. The STRONG by Zumba® workout is complemented by athletic apparel and footwear. Instructors can opt to receive exclusive music, routines, marketing materials, and support by joining SYNC, the STRONG by Zumba® Network. For more information and to find a class, visit strongbyzumba.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.