VGM & Associates Extends Its Membership Agreement with Brightree

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightree today announced that it has extended its membership agreement with VGM & Associates, a member service organization for community-based home medical equipment (HME) providers, through 2020.

The agreement ensures VGM-member HMEs will continue saving money through discounted access to Brightree’s core software solutions. VGM and Brightree have partnered since 2008, offering services and support to enable HMEs to better serve patients in an ever-changing business landscape.

“We’re excited to continue connecting the VGM community with meaningful savings on Brightree’s cutting-edge software and integrated solutions,” said Clint Geffert, president of VGM & Associates. “Brightree is a valued partner and a key component to helping our members operate their business more efficiently.”

“The effective use of modern business software solutions is vital to the success of independent HMEs,” said Rob Boeye, Brightree’s HME executive vice president. “We are proud that more than 1,100 VGM members are Brightree customers today; and we’re excited that this agreement will give even more members the opportunity to adopt Brightree’s best-in-class cloud-based solutions to improve their workflows and profit margins, and grow their businesses.”

The new agreement will not affect the existing terms and conditions of VGM members’ contract for Brightree services.

About Brightree

Brightree, a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), is the leading provider of cloud-based software to improve clinical and business performance of post-acute care companies. Ranked one of the top 100 health care IT companies in the U.S., Brightree serves more than 2,200 organizations in the HME, home health, hospice, orthotic and prosthetic, HME pharmacy, home infusion, and rehabilitation home care segments. For more information, visit www.brightree.com or call 1.888.598.7797.

About VGM

VGM & Associates is a member service organization committed to providing business solutions to community-based HME providers throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, VGM has provided its members with access to products, services and support to enable them to do business better in an ever-changing business landscape. VGM & Associates is a division of VGM Group, Inc., a national leader in providing business solutions to diverse industries, including health care, restaurant and golf, insurance and other small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. VGM, headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa, has operating companies with offices in Kansas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey and Ontario (Canada). Learn more at www.vgm.com.