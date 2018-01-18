Cross MediaWorks Partners with 605 to Establish Standardized Independent Campaign Measurement and Advanced Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross MediaWorks and 605, an advanced data and analytics company focused on the media and entertainment industry, announced today that they have partnered to provide a measurement standard to help scale the addressable television marketplace. The solution will also create an independent, third-party verification of performance providing a standardization of an impressions-based television campaigns.

In addition to campaign measurement, the partnership will also create a unified targeting approach that encompasses a robust new data-driven solution for linear and addressable TV advertising. This new partnership will create one of the largest high-index television advertising solutions in the marketplace, with Cross MediaWorks’ access to more than 100 million linear television households and 605’s industry-leading data, measurement and analytics capabilities.

The two companies will work together marrying their first-party data with third-party data sources to help marketers optimize audience-based campaigns using census-level, household attributes. The solution will be available to clients working with Cross MediaWorks’ portfolio of companies, specifically Cadent and one2one Media.

“Cross MediaWorks is continuing to expand its television advertising solutions to advance the television marketplace,” Nick Troiano, CEO, Cross MediaWorks. “Our partnership with 605 brings better data to TV by helping brands find audiences as well as extend their reach of addressable television campaigns into linear TV inventory with a unified targeting approach.”

“Cross MediaWorks is at the forefront of the industry’s shift to audience-based advertising…across both linear and addressable TV advertising,” said Ben Tatta, Co-Founder and President of 605. “We look forward to leveraging our census-level data, deep analytics capabilities and expertise in audience targeting and addressability to provide Cross MediaWorks’ advertisers a solution that sharpens planning and real measurement of their clients’ campaigns performance.”

Moving beyond planning and measurement capabilities, Cross MediaWorks and 605 will also work together to provide clearer, actionable insights based on underlying patterns and trends. For example, determining the specific point in time when a television advertisement can move a viewer to a website where information and purchasing decisions are easily made.

About 605

605 offers unique, independent audience measurement and analytics that optimize programming and marketing initiatives within the media, sports, and entertainment industries. The company was created by Dolan Family Ventures through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group and access to set-top box data from an extensive network of partners across the country. To learn more, visit our website at 605.tv.

About Cross MediaWorks

Cross MediaWorks (CMW) is driving the advanced TV revolution. With more than 300 employees worldwide, CMW companies are advancing the next generation of cross-platform solutions with turnkey addressable video capabilities, data-driven media solutions, and superior performance-based marketing. Leveraging our incredible scale, CMW clients and partners can effectively target audiences with relevant messages, while simplifying advertising workflows across all screens. CMW companies include Cadent, one2one Media and TCA.