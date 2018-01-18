Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $3.8 Million of Orders From Middle East Service Provider for Advanced Location Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 18, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has received $3.8 million of funded orders from a major Middle East service provider for a complete suite of Location Based Services (LBS) to be used to support multiple application deployments, including mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

Comtech’s LBS platform supports the generation and distribution of location information for both indoor and outdoor environments, enabling the development of state-of-the-art LBS applications capable of locating target subscribers in 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

“With this contract, we are further expanding Comtech’s global footprint as a trusted provider of highly accurate and secure location-based services to the mobile and wireless technology industries,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “As mobile data traffic and capabilities continue to grow in the Middle East region, we are now seeing a larger demand for additional value-add services, such as LBS, and Comtech is positioned to answer that need.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

