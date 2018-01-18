Sound Transit Text-Enables Its Security Phone Line with Zipwhip

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipwhip, the original and leading software platform for two-way business texting, today announced that Sound Transit, the public transit agency serving the Seattle metropolitan area, is now utilizing Zipwhip’s text-messaging software for its security phone line. With Zipwhip’s landline texting technology, riders can now text Sound Transit’s existing security phone number, (206) 398-5268, to report concerns and help maintain a safe environment for all riders.

The public plays an important part in ensuring safety, and Sound Transit wanted a solution that was easy to use and scalable. Sound Transit ultimately decided to text-enable its security line for four key reasons:

Easy, Discreet Mode of Communication – Texting provides a private mode of communication that allows patrons to flag issues or alert security personnel of a situation quickly and discreetly.

– Texting provides a private mode of communication that allows patrons to flag issues or alert security personnel of a situation quickly and discreetly. Use an Existing Landline Number – Unlike other providers, Zipwhip allows Sound Transit to text-enable its existing landline phone number. This means Sound Transit doesn’t need to advertise a new phone number to the public; riders can text the number they already know.

– Unlike other providers, Zipwhip allows Sound Transit to text-enable its existing landline phone number. This means Sound Transit doesn’t need to advertise a new phone number to the public; riders can text the number they already know. Fit into Existing Infrastructure – The Sound Transit team can respond to rider inquiries quickly and efficiently using IT infrastructure and computers it already has in place, no additional equipment needed.

– The Sound Transit team can respond to rider inquiries quickly and efficiently using IT infrastructure and computers it already has in place, no additional equipment needed. Secure, Consistent Connection – Text messages are faster and more reliable than phone calls, especially in places where reception can be spotty like transit tunnels. As the only business-texting provider with direct connectivity to mobile carrier networks, Zipwhip software provides the most secure avenue for message transmission.

“Texting allows people to communicate and engage with businesses and government agencies on their own terms, on the medium of their choice,” said John Lauer, CEO at Zipwhip. “We are excited to see forward-thinking public agencies like Sound Transit create better ways for the public to get in touch, and we’re proud to help them accomplish that.”

About Zipwhip

A Seattle-based SaaS company, Zipwhip is modernizing the texting medium by adding text messaging to existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers. Zipwhip pairs direct network connectivity with easy out-of-the-box software, so businesses of any size can give customers the choice to “text or call” and handle two-way text conversations at scale. Learn more about Zipwhip at www.zipwhip.com.