Carnegie Learning Announces Strategic Alliance with Smithsonian

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, Inc., a research-proven leader of mathematics technology, curriculum and services, has announced a strategic alliance with the Smithsonian Institution. The Smithsonian has long been a leading developer of research-based science and engineering curriculum through its Smithsonian Science Education Center, which was established in 1985 to help transform the teaching and learning of science in the United States and throughout the world.

The alliance helps support Carnegie Learning in its mission to prepare students for success in the future economy. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, employment in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations grew much faster than employment in non-STEM occupations over the last decade (24.4 percent versus 4.0 percent, respectively), and STEM occupations are projected to grow by 8.9 percent from 2014 to 2024.1 Yet as of 2016, the U.S. had roughly 3 million more STEM jobs available than it had skilled workers to fill them.2

Both organizations believe in inquiry-based learning for building 21st century skills, and have spent years conducting research to develop and constantly improve learning solutions that are proven to be effective. Each brings a unique expertise to STEM education: Carnegie Learning, with a focus on math and adaptive technology, and the Smithsonian Science Education Center, with a focus on science and engineering.

“We are committed to building the next generation of STEM leaders,” says Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “We’ve spent more than 20 years perfecting our adaptive learning technology for mathematics. Now, as we begin to work with the Smithsonian Institution, we can together re-imagine STEM education to better prepare these future leaders.”

“Carnegie Learning has a prestigious reputation for its work in the field of adaptive learning technology and personalized learning,” says Dr. Carol O’Donnell, Director of the Smithsonian Science Education Center. “By combining the power of the Smithsonian’s object-driven approach to science and engineering education with Carnegie Learning’s expertise in mathematics technology, we will be able to meet the needs of schools, districts, states and ministries of education across the globe.”

For more information on Carnegie Learning’s unique approach to transforming mathematics learning, visit www.carnegielearning.com.

For more information about the Smithsonian Science Education Center, visit http://ScienceEducation.si.edu.

Tyton Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Carnegie Learning, Inc.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a transformational mathematics education company focused on delivering better mathematics learning to all teachers and students. Through research-proven software, textbooks, and professional learning and data analysis services, Carnegie Learning is helping students to succeed in mathematics as a gateway to graduation, college, and the 21st century workforce. Carnegie Learning, headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh, is the sole source provider of MATHia® Software for students in grades 6–12 and Mika® Software for college students in need of developmental mathematics support. Carnegie Learning®, MATHia®, Mika®, Globaloria®, and LONG + LIVE + MATHTM are registered trademarks of Carnegie Learning, Inc.

ABOUT THE SMITHSONIAN SCIENCE EDUCATION CENTER

The mission of the Smithsonian Science Education Center is to transform and improve the teaching and learning of science for K-12 students in the United States and throughout the world. Established in 1985 as the National Science Resources Center (NSRC) under the sponsorship of two prestigious institutions—the Smithsonian Institution and the National Academy of Sciences—the Center is dedicated to the establishment of effective science programs for all students. The Smithsonian Science Education Center works to build awareness for K–12 science education reform among global, state and district leaders; conducts programs that support the professional growth of K–12 teachers and school leaders; and engages in research and curriculum development in partnership with its publisher, Carolina Biological Supply Company, the sole source provider of STCTM, STCMSTM, and Smithsonian Science for the ClassroomTM.

ABOUT SMITHSONIAN

Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. The Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 19 museums, the National Zoological Park, 5 education centers, and 9 research facilities. There are 6,500 Smithsonian employees and 6,300 volunteers. There were 30 million visits to the Smithsonian in 2017. The total number of objects, works of art and specimens at the Smithsonian is estimated at nearly 155 million, of which 145 million are scientific specimens at the National Museum of Natural History. www.smithsonian.org

1 STEM Jobs: 2017 Update, U.S. Department of Commerce, 2017.

2 Ruth Umoh, The US has a shortage of tech workers. Here's how kids and schools can solve the problem. CNBC, 2017.