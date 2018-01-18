Bear State Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bear State Financial, Inc. (the “Company,”) (NASDAQ: BSF), today reported earnings of $3.7 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to earnings of $4.8 million or $0.13 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Core earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $6.6 million or $0.17 per diluted common share compared to core earnings of $4.9 million or $0.13 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company was required to revalue its deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities as a result of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” signed into law on December 22, 2017. The impact was a one-time, non-cash charge to income tax provision on the income statement of approximately $2.5 million.

For the full year of 2017, net income was $20.4 million and earnings per diluted common share was $0.54 compared to net income of $17.5 million or $0.46 per diluted common share for the full year of 2016. Core earnings for the full year of 2017 were $24.6 million or $0.65 per diluted common share compared to core earnings of $16.9 million or $0.45 per diluted common share for the full year of 2016.

On August 22, 2017, the Company and Bear State Bank entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization with Arvest Bank, an Arkansas banking corporation (“Arvest”), and Arvest Acquisition Sub, Inc., an Arkansas corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvest (“Acquisition Sub”), pursuant to which Arvest will acquire the Company and Bear State Bank (the “Merger”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, each share of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time of the Merger will be converted into a right to receive $10.28 per share, payable in cash. The Merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and is pending federal regulatory approval. At a Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held November 15, 2017, the proposal to adopt the Agreement and to approve the Merger was approved by shareholders of the Company.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $2.16 billion at December 31, 2017, a 5% increase compared to $2.05 billion at December 31, 2016. The increase in total assets was primarily due to increases in investment securities and loans. Total loans were $1.67 billion at December 31, 2017, an increase of $117.0 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2016 and investment securities were $239.6 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of $24.1 million, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2016. Total deposits were $1.50 billion at December 31, 2017, a 9% decrease compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2016.

Total stockholders’ equity was $252.2 million at December 31, 2017, an 8% increase from $233.4 million at December 31, 2016. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $202.7 million at December 31, 2017, an 11% increase from $182.9 million at December 31, 2016. Book value per common share was $6.68 at December 31, 2017, an 8% increase from $6.21 at December 31, 2016. Tangible book value per common share was $5.37 at December 31, 2017, a 10% increase from $4.86 at December 31, 2016. The Company’s ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets increased to 11.68% at December 31, 2017, compared to 11.37% at December 31, 2016. The calculation of the Company’s tangible book value per common share and tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company recognized fourth quarter 2017 net income of $3.7 million or $0.10 per diluted common share compared to net income of $4.8 million or $0.13 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2016, resulting in a return on average assets of 0.66% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 0.95% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Calculation of net income in accordance with GAAP includes what the Company considers “non-core” items, which are items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance and which are not necessarily comparable from year to year. The Company reports core earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as GAAP net income less non-core items. The reconciliation of GAAP net income to core earnings together with related financial measures and ratios is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Fourth quarter 2017 core earnings totaled $6.6 million or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to core earnings of $4.9 million or $0.13 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016, respectively, the core return on average assets measured 1.18% and 0.95%, core return on average equity measured 10.40% and 8.23% and core return on average tangible equity measured 12.95% and 10.50%. Non-core items during the fourth quarter of 2017 included transaction-related expenses incurred in connection with the pending transaction with Arvest totaling $677,000 and a deferred tax asset adjustment of $2.5 million. The effect of non-core items, net of taxes, decreased GAAP net income by approximately $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $18.9 million compared to $17.1 million for the same period in 2016. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $75.5 million, compared to $67.5 million for the same period in 2016. Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $22.0 million compared to $19.2 million for the same period in 2016. Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $86.3 million compared to $75.4 million for the same period in 2016. The increases in interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 were primarily related to increases in the average balances of and the yields earned on loans receivable and investment securities. Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.1 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2016. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $10.7 million compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2016. The increases in interest expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 were primarily due to increases in the average balance of borrowings and increases in the average rate paid on deposits.

Net interest margin measured 3.67% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2016. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 3.79%, compared to 3.85% for the same period in 2016. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 4.27% compared to 4.21% for the same period in 2016 and was 4.33% for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to 4.30% for the same period in 2016. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.70% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 0.54% for the same period in 2016. The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 0.63%, compared to 0.53% for the same period in 2016.

Noninterest income is generated primarily through deposit account fee income, profit on sale of mortgage loans, and earnings on life insurance policies. Total noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2017 decreased to $3.8 million from $4.4 million for the same period in 2016, a 14% decrease. Total noninterest income of $16.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased from $16.7 million for the same period in 2016, a 1% increase. The decrease in the three month comparison period was primarily due to a decrease in gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in the number of loans sold during the quarter, slightly offset by an increase in deposit fee income. The increase in the twelve month comparison period was primarily due to increases in deposit fee income and earnings on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sales of loans.

Total noninterest expense decreased $667,000, or 5%, for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Total noninterest expense decreased $2.9 million or 5% during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The decrease in total noninterest expense for the three and twelve month comparative periods was primarily related to the Company’s efforts to improve its operational efficiency as well as a decrease in the number of branches.

Income tax provision increased by $3.4 million, or 153%, for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to a $2.5 million revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for the future impact of lower corporate tax rates as a result of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” signed into law on December 22, 2017. Income tax provision for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by $6.1 million or 89% compared to 2016, primarily due to the tax rate revaluation of the deferred tax asset as well as an increase in taxable income in 2017 partially offset by the recording of a valuation allowance reversal of $897,000 on deferred tax assets in the second quarter of 2016. The Company’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (excluding the tax rate revaluation of the deferred tax asset) was 32.50% compared to 31.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company’s effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2017 (excluding the tax rate revaluation of the deferred tax asset) was 31.86% compared to 31.90% for the year ended December 31, 2016 (excluding the valuation allowance reversal).

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.87% at December 31, 2017, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.14% of total loans at December 31, 2017 compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 111% at December 31, 2017, compared to 90% at December 31, 2016. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was 0.04% compared to 0.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Provision for loan losses decreased from $851,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016 to $464,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased to $4.5 million from $2.5 million for 2016. The increase in the provision for the year was primarily attributable to loan originations and migration of acquired loans from the purchased loan portfolio to the originated loan portfolio.

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (In thousands) December September June March December 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial real estate - mortgage loans $ 646,272 $ 661,155 $ 632,149 $ 604,888 $ 587,633 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 391,225 393,082 396,550 397,898 389,107 Farmland 96,786 99,189 97,881 98,672 94,018 Construction and land development 157,453 147,071 131,046 129,078 125,785 Commercial and industrial loans 345,087 373,464 364,194 370,961 323,096 Consumer and other 36,036 36,859 36,624 36,100 36,265 Total loans 1,672,859 1,710,820 1,658,444 1,637,597 1,555,904 Loans held for sale 3,815 7,258 7,470 4,735 8,954 Allowance for loan losses (18,992 ) (18,682 ) (17,083 ) (16,821 ) (15,584 ) Investment securities and other investments 266,658 273,073 275,805 268,981 229,212 Goodwill 40,196 40,196 40,196 40,196 40,196 Core deposit intangible, net 9,332 9,587 9,842 10,098 10,353 Total assets 2,160,054 2,241,459 2,239,090 2,174,041 2,053,175 Noninterest-bearing deposits 217,582 232,004 255,806 221,891 223,038 Total deposits 1,499,444 1,589,136 1,703,246 1,669,066 1,644,080 Short term borrowings 13,445 21,629 17,856 17,831 19,114 FHLB advances 374,661 359,791 254,928 225,072 129,992 Other borrowings 12,150 12,525 11,600 13,506 22,012 Total stockholders' equity 252,248 249,209 244,533 237,912 233,427 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 1,695,811 $ 1,706,952 $ 1,659,830 $ 1,607,892 $ 1,536,703 Investment securities 269,441 276,578 271,402 248,355 217,522 Total earning assets 2,039,624 2,049,894 1,990,562 1,886,813 1,810,802 Goodwill 40,196 40,196 40,196 40,196 40,196 Core deposit intangible, net 9,497 9,754 10,008 10,265 10,519 Total assets 2,233,918 2,246,331 2,190,240 2,092,022 2,019,792 Noninterest-bearing deposits 222,770 225,383 220,511 213,467 229,296 Interest-bearing deposits 1,335,165 1,411,163 1,435,630 1,414,137 1,416,991 Total deposits 1,557,935 1,636,546 1,656,141 1,627,604 1,646,287 Short term borrowings 20,425 20,375 15,463 15,549 17,983 FHLB advances 381,553 321,631 258,658 190,965 94,336 Other borrowings 12,256 12,193 11,898 16,247 22,161 Total stockholders' equity 252,755 248,559 242,263 236,247 234,339 Statement of income data for the three months ended: Interest income $ 21,972 $ 22,094 $ 21,153 $ 21,048 $ 19,212 Interest expense 3,079 2,958 2,496 2,214 2,105 Net interest income 18,893 19,136 18,657 18,834 17,107 Provision for loan losses 464 1,863 821 1,349 851 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,429 17,273 17,836 17,485 16,256 Noninterest income 3,769 4,191 4,694 4,176 4,394 Noninterest expense 12,958 14,260 12,795 14,444 13,625 Income before taxes 9,240 7,204 9,735 7,217 7,025 Income tax provision 5,544 2,072 3,078 2,300 2,192 Net income $ 3,696 $ 5,132 $ 6,657 $ 4,917 $ 4,833

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED December September June March December 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 Common stock data: Net income per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Core earnings per share, diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 6.68 $ 6.61 $ 6.48 $ 6.31 $ 6.21 Tangible book value per share $ 5.37 $ 5.29 $ 5.16 $ 4.98 $ 4.86 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 37,982,761 37,921,016 37,883,264 37,880,022 37,833,124 End of period shares outstanding 37,767,613 37,729,837 37,713,171 37,689,939 37,618,597 Profitability and performance ratios: Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.91 % 1.22 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Core return on average assets 1.18 % 1.04 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 5.80 % 8.19 % 11.02 % 8.44 % 8.18 % Core return on average equity 10.40 % 9.38 % 10.36 % 10.06 % 8.23 % Core return on average tangible equity 12.95 % 11.74 % 13.07 % 12.80 % 10.50 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 4.05 % 3.75 % Noninterest income to total revenue 16.63 % 17.97 % 20.10 % 18.15 % 20.44 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.86 % 0.81 % 0.86 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.34 % 2.80 % 2.68 % Efficiency ratio 57.18 % 61.13 % 54.79 % 62.77 % 63.37 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 54.36 % 54.56 % 55.70 % 56.00 % 63.18 % Average loans to average deposits 108.85 % 104.30 % 100.22 % 98.79 % 93.34 % Securities to total assets 12.34 % 12.18 % 12.32 % 11.52 % 10.49 % Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 110.67 % 104.56 % 104.00 % 94.20 % 89.69 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 % 1.04 % 0.99 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.87 % 0.94 % Annualized net charge offs to average total loans 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Regulatory capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36 % 9.16 % 9.18 % 9.27 % 9.47 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.30 % 10.84 % 10.85 % 10.58 % 11.04 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.30 % 10.84 % 10.85 % 10.58 % 11.04 % Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.35 % 11.84 % 11.80 % 11.52 % 11.96 % (1) Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing core noninterest expense by total core revenue (the sum of net interest income and core noninterest income). Other companies may define and calculate this data differently.

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,568 $ 78,789 Interest-bearing time deposits in banks 4,075 4,571 Investment securities: Available for sale securities, at fair value 196,806 188,476 Held to maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $42,849 and $25,090, respectively) 42,775 26,977 Other investment securities, at cost 27,077 13,759 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $18,992 and $15,584, respectively 1,654,245 1,540,805 Loans held for sale 3,815 8,954 Accrued interest receivable 7,677 7,006 Real estate owned, net 1,648 1,945 Office properties and equipment, net 50,546 54,049 Office properties and equipment held for sale 2,201 5,337 Cash surrender value of life insurance 58,200 57,267 Goodwill 40,196 40,196 Core deposit intangibles, net 9,332 10,353 Deferred tax asset, net 4,611 11,619 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,282 3,072 TOTAL $ 2,160,054 $ 2,053,175 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 217,582 $ 223,038 Interest bearing deposits 1,281,862 1,421,042 Total deposits 1,499,444 1,644,080 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 13,445 19,114 Other borrowings 386,811 152,004 Other liabilities 8,106 4,550 Total liabilities 1,907,806 1,819,748 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value—5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued at December 31, 2017 or 2016 -- -- Common stock, $0.01 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 37,767,613 and 37,618,597 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 378 376 Additional paid-in capital 210,599 209,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 180 (1,436 ) Retained earnings 40,091 25,213 Total stockholders’ equity 252,248 233,427 TOTAL $ 2,160,054 $ 2,053,175

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 20,065 $ 17,924 $ 79,120 $ 70,936 Investment securities: Taxable 735 475 2,750 1,952 Nontaxable 927 729 3,700 2,185 Other 245 84 697 313 Total interest income 21,972 19,212 86,267 75,386 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,720 1,729 6,992 6,515 Other borrowings 1,359 376 3,755 1,403 Total interest expense 3,079 2,105 10,747 7,918 NET INTEREST INCOME 18,893 17,107 75,520 67,468 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 464 851 4,498 2,516 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 18,429 16,256 71,022 64,952 NONINTEREST INCOME: Net gain on sales of investment securities -- -- 48 19 Deposit fee income 2,461 2,354 9,970 8,994 Earnings on life insurance policies 406 418 2,031 1,665 Gain on sales of loans 703 1,342 3,773 4,796 Other 199 280 1,008 1,237 Total noninterest income 3,769 4,394 16,830 16,711 NONINTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,752 7,443 28,519 31,168 Net occupancy expense 1,732 1,762 6,987 7,414 Real estate owned, net 29 2 (2 ) (377 ) FDIC insurance 303 230 1,078 1,099 Amortization of intangible assets 255 255 1,021 1,021 Data processing 1,463 1,341 5,769 5,520 Professional fees 429 531 1,860 2,212 Advertising and public relations 254 316 1,148 1,600 Postage and supplies 205 233 836 1,121 Other 1,536 1,512 7,239 6,567 Total noninterest expenses 12,958 13,625 54,455 57,345 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,240 7,025 33,397 24,318 INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,544 2,192 12,995 6,859 NET INCOME $ 3,696 $ 4,833 $ 20,402 $ 17,459 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 $ 0.46

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS and NET INTEREST ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 1,695,811 $ 20,065 4.69 % $ 1,536,703 $ 17,924 4.63 % Investment securities(2) 269,441 1,662 2.45 217,522 1,204 2.20 Other interest-earning assets 74,372 245 1.31 56,577 84 0.59 Total interest-earning assets 2,039,624 21,972 4.27 1,810,802 19,212 4.21 Noninterest-earning assets 194,294 208,990 Total assets $ 2,233,918 $ 2,019,792 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,335,165 1,720 0.51 $ 1,416,991 1,729 0.48 Other borrowings 414,234 1,359 1.30 134,480 376 1.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,749,399 3,079 0.70 1,551,471 2,105 0.54 Noninterest-bearing deposits 222,770 229,296 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 8,994 4,686 Total liabilities 1,981,163 1,785,453 Stockholders' equity 252,755 234,339 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,233,918 $ 2,019,792 Net interest income $ 18,893 $ 17,107 Net earning assets $ 290,225 $ 259,331 Interest rate spread 3.57 % 3.67 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.75 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to Interest-bearing liabilities 116.59 % 116.71 % Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 1,667,971 $ 79,120 4.74 % $ 1,503,245 $ 70,936 4.72 % Investment securities(2) 266,530 6,450 2.42 203,899 4,137 2.03 Other interest-earning assets 57,803 697 1.21 44,814 313 0.70 Total interest-earning assets 1,992,304 86,267 4.33 1,751,958 75,386 4.30 Noninterest-earning assets 198,865 213,221 Total assets $ 2,191,169 $ 1,965,179 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,398,840 6,992 0.50 $ 1,394,194 6,515 0.47 Other borrowings 319,924 3,755 1.17 111,484 1,403 1.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,718,764 10,747 0.63 1,505,678 7,918 0.53 Noninterest-bearing deposits 220,572 226,758 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 6,822 3,447 Total liabilities 1,946,158 1,735,883 Stockholders' equity 245,011 229,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,191,169 $ 1,965,179 Net interest income $ 75,520 $ 67,468 Net earning assets $ 273,540 $ 246,280 Interest rate spread 3.70 % 3.77 % Net interest margin 3.79 % 3.85 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to Interest-bearing liabilities 115.91 % 116.36 % (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Includes FHLB and FRB stock.

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Net (2) % Total Assets Net (2) % Total Assets Increase (Decrease) Nonaccrual Loans: One- to four-family residential $ 7,061 0.32% $ 6,709 0.33% $ 352 Nonfarm nonresidential 7,374 0.34% 5,177 0.25% 2,197 Farmland 657 0.03% 783 0.04% (126) Construction and land development 188 0.01% 463 0.02% (275) Commercial 1,669 0.08% 4,071 0.20% (2,402) Consumer 212 0.01% 173 0.01% 39 Total nonaccrual loans 17,161 0.79% 17,376 0.85% (215) Accruing loans 90 days or more past due -- -- -- -- -- Real estate owned 1,648 0.08% 1,945 0.09% (297) Total nonperforming assets 18,809 0.87% 19,321 0.94% (512) Performing restructured loans 882 0.04% 4,804 0.23% (3,922) Total nonperforming assets and performing restructured loans (1) $ 19,691 0.91% $ 24,125 1.17% $ (4,434) (1) The table does not include substandard loans which were judged not to be impaired totaling $30.7 million at December 31, 2017 and 2016 or acquired ASC 310-30 purchased credit impaired loans which are considered performing. (2) Loan balances are presented net of undisbursed loan funds, partial charge-offs and interest payments recorded as reductions in principal balances for financial reporting purposes.

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY – UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ending 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 Net income available to common stockholders $ 3,696 $ 5,132 $ 6,657 $ 4,917 $ 4,833 Average common stockholders' equity 252,755 248,559 242,263 236,247 234,339 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) Core deposit intangible, net of accumulated amortization (9,497 ) (9,754 ) (10,008 ) (10,265 ) (10,519 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 203,062 $ 198,609 $ 192,059 $ 185,786 $ 183,624 Annualized return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 7.2 % 10.3 % 13.9 % 10.7 % 10.4 %

BEAR STATE FINANCIAL, INC. CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ending 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 Total common stockholder's equity $ 252,248 $ 249,209 $ 244,533 $ 237,912 $ 233,427 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) (40,196 ) Core deposit intangible, net of accumulated amortization (9,332 ) (9,587 ) (9,842 ) (10,098 ) (10,353 ) Total intangible assets (49,528 ) (49,783 ) (50,038 ) (50,294 ) (50,549 ) Total tangible common stockholder's equity $ 202,720 $ 199,426 $ 194,495 $ 187,618 $ 182,878 Common shares outstanding 37,768 37,730 37,713 37,690 37,619 Tangible book value per common share $ 5.37 $ 5.29 $ 5.16 $ 4.98 $ 4.86