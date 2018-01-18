Reconomy Selects Natterbox for New Telephony System Native in Salesforce™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reconomy, the UK’s market-leading provider of outsourced recycling and resource management services, today announced that after evaluating solutions from NewVoiceMedia and Mitel, it has selected Natterbox to deliver a market leading telephony system, 100% embedded and managed in Salesforce™.

Natterbox is the telephony of Salesforce, a global cloud-based telecommunications company, enabling businesses to increase productivity and personalise their whole customer experience.

Andrew Evers, Head of IT, Reconomy comments: “Our in-house technical capabilities are moving at pace and with a large call centre operation I needed to replace our phone system to reflect these advances. We are ‘all-in’ on Salesforce and using cloud based technology throughout the organisation. The technical capability of Natterbox’s PBX and seamless Salesforce integration from their Advanced Voice Services (AVS) is compelling. With Natterbox Salesforce integration is 100% native – there’s no need to connect to an App (as with competing solutions).

“Natterbox invested significant pre-sales time to understand our business throughout the scoping process - aligning well with Salesforce as a product and involving them in joint meetings. As a result we have arrived at a deliverable that offers the ability to tailor and custom fit the system to our specific requirements. I found the Natterbox team to be professional, expert and extremely easy to deal with.”

Ian Moyse, UK Sales Director, Natterbox adds: “We are delighted to have been selected by Reconomy – an innovative, high growth, award winning, customer focused business. Key to the decision was our ability to support their ambition to empower call centre employees to further improve customer experience by ensuring rapid and effective ‘first call’ resolution for clients. ”

Natterbox AVS feature modules include:

AVS Cloud PBX

AVS Contact Centre including Web Phone

AVS CTI

AVS Record

AVS Numbers

AVS Global Calls

AVS is available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EpmWMUAZ

About Natterbox

Natterbox launched in 2010 to solve business telephony issues and bring voice into the digitised customer experience through a global cloud PBX service that captures and integrates voice into customer processes and Salesforce® systems. Over 450 organisations around the world rely on Natterbox to set new standards in customer experience, drive measurable increases in sales efficiency, competitive advantage and organisational success. Customers include Groupon, Funding Circle and Legal & General.

# # #