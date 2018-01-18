Greg Novak Joins CareCloud as VP of Channel Sales

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical practices, today announced that Greg Novak has joined in a newly created role as vice president of channel sales. Novak is leading CareCloud’s relationship with commerce technology giant First Data and its partners to bring modern consumer payment technology to physician practices. First Data was part of CareCloud’s $31.5M Series C funding round in 2016 and a close partner in the 2017 launch of Breeze. The platform helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, and process payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any computer--transforming the interaction between patient and practice.

“Patient out-of-pocket payments now account for upwards of 40 percent of an ambulatory medical practice’s revenue,” said Juan Molina, vice president of strategy and business development for CareCloud. “There is a tremendous appetite for innovative health technology like Breeze that helps provide a better patient experience while also improving a practice’s bottom line. Greg Novak brings a proven track record of IT strategy to expand our relationship with First Data and other partners in the space.”

Novak comes to CareCloud with an extensive IT career at General Electric, Hewlett-Packard Financial Services, Cisco Systems, and, most recently, Presidio Networked Solutions Group, a channel partner for manufacturers of data center and network infrastructure.

With nearly three decades experience in the IT industry, Novak’s background has covered account management and strategy, channel leadership roles, new business development, infrastructure and services financing, financial asset portfolio management, and technology lifecycle management.

