American Veterinarian® Acquires Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michael J. Hennessy Associates’ American Veterinarian® has acquired the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC), broadening its leadership position in veterinary medicine by offering continuing education, live events and breaking news. ACVC will take place on Oct. 8-11 at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City.

“American Veterinarian® is committed to serving the field of veterinary medicine. In fulfilling this commitment, we are thrilled to add ACVC to our growing portfolio and look forward to making an even bigger impact in the field of veterinary education. We are very pleased that Nancy Shaffran, CVT, VTS (ECC), will be continuing with us as education coordinator for ACVC,” said Chris Hennessy, publisher of American Veterinarian®.

Rick Alampi, executive director of ACVC, added, “We are excited that the legacy of ACVC will be carried on by American Veterinarian®. We are confident that ACVC will continue to provide the highest quality, timely, relevant information to the veterinary community under new the leadership and expertise of American Veterinarian®.”

Now in its 29th year, ACVC offers more than 200 hours of veterinary continuing education for the entire veterinary practice. Each exceptional track and session topic is carefully selected to provide insightful, practical education. In addition, the approximately 80,000-square-foot exhibit floor features over 120 of the industry’s top companies offering hundreds of products and services to help veterinary professionals practice better medicine.

About Michael J. Hennessy Associates:

A full-service healthcare communications company offering education, research and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit http://www.mjhassoc.com.

About American Veterinarian®

American Veterinarian®, a comprehensive clinical information platform with resources both online and in print, provides companion animal practitioners with comprehensive news and information designed to improve patient outcomes and positively impact the way veterinarians practice. In fulfilling our mission to provide a broader view of medicine that encompasses the intertwined worlds of science, medicine, and health, American Veterinarian® features the latest news, clinical updates, product information and conference coverage.