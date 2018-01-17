Lowen’s Natural Skincare Announces Brand Refresh

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lowen’s Natural Skincare (Lowen’s) is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a brand refresh with its partners at the marketing agency Local Propeller.

Working with Lowen’s to develop their new visual identity, Local Propeller - based in Calgary, AB, has been the catalyst in the Lowen’s rebranding process which includes a redesign of the Lowen’s logo, packaging, labeling as well as development of a new website and online store.

As part of the refresh, going forward, Lowen’s Natural Skincare will be known simply as “Lowen’s” to reflect the expansion of its product line into markets outside of the skincare realm.

“We had been contemplating a brand refresh for several years so it was incredibly timely when Local Propeller suggested working with them to do just that. We already had an established working relationship and I was confident that they had the understanding to capture our brand ethos and take that to the next level” says Chad Zelensky, CEO of Lowen’s.

“Lowen’s already had a fantastic product line and we felt that they could really benefit from a brand to match. It was very important to strike a balance between highlighting the high quality of Lowen’s products and yet preserve the small batch handmade roots of the line that makes it so great.

We really wanted to convey the message that Lowen’s makes a high quality, natural product, and also that it’s not a billion dollar multinational using questionable ingredients to sell a similarly questionable product.

It’s a balancing act and we hope that we’ve found it when the entire brand is introduced over the coming months,” says Jeffrey Fraser, Principle at Local Propeller.

“We are confident that our rebranding helps exemplify our maturation as a company yet still stay true to our roots. At Lowen’s we set ourselves apart by formulating and manufacturing incredibly effective products using fresh, high quality, unrefined, local, ethically sourced ingredients. That said we want to also capture that our products are luxurious and our formulations are evidence based and safe. I think Local Propeller has captured all of that and more with this work,” says Chad.

With a combined 30 years of experience Local Propeller provides a full catalogue of marketing services, specializing in website and e-commerce development, digital marketing, branding and traditional marketing.

About Lowen’s:

Lowen’s is a family-owned and operated skin care company based in Calgary, Alberta Canada. Conceived by veteran Pharmacist, Chad Zelensky, in 2010 – Lowen’s is named after Chad’s daughter whose sensitive was the inspiration for our natural skincare line. With a commitment to using locally-sourced, unrefined, organic, fair-trade ingredients, Lowen’s creates unique, evidence based skin care products that are safe, effective, long-lasting and affordable.

Lowen’s Story:

Lowen’s Natural Skincare is inspired by and named after our daughter, Lowen. After unsuccessful trials of commercially-available diaper rash treatments, we used our pharmaceutical knowledge and clinical experience to develop an innovative natural diaper balm using unconventional, unrefined, locally-sourced ingredients. After some experimentation, we developed a formula that resolved Lowen’s rash within days and, with continued preventative use, the rash never came back. We knew other parents faced the same dilemma we did and wanted to help them discover our product so that they, too, could prevent and treat diaper rash in their children. With that lofty goal in mind, Lowen’s Natural Skincare was born. After launching Lowen’s Butter Balm as our flagship product, through extensive research and tenacity, we expanded our product line to include a variety of other balms, lotions, cleansers, scrubs, and creams. Today, we continue to investigate and create new products to meet the needs of our customers.