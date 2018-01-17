ARO Liquidation, Inc. f/k/a Aeropostale, Inc. Has Filed a Motion with the Bankruptcy Court to Sell Its Visa/MasterCard Interchange Fee Litigation Claim

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARO Liquidation, Inc. (the “Company”) filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on May 16, 2016 - case 16-11275 (SHL) currently pending in the Southern District of New York.

Development Specialists, Inc. (“DSI”) was retained to provide management and restructuring services and William A. Brandt Jr. of DSI was designated as the Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO). As part of the wind down of the operations and liquidation of the remaining assets, the Company is selling what is commonly referred to as the Visa/MasterCard Litigation Claim (“the Claim”). The Claim is the subject of continuing class action litigation related to the possible recovery of Payment Card Interchange Fees and Merchant Discount Fees.

The Company has entered into a “stalking horse” agreement for the sale of the Claim in the amount of $1,000,000. The sale will be “ free and clear of all liens, claims and encumbrances” pursuant to Bankruptcy Court Order and will be subject to higher bids. Competing bids must be at least $1,050,000.

Parties interested in gathering further information on the Claim and the sale process, should contact John Wheeler of DSI. All competitive offers for the Claim must be submitted via a specific process, no later than 4:00pm (EST), February 9, 2018, to be considered a qualified bid. If any qualified bids are received by the deadline, an open auction for parties submitting qualified bids, will take place at 10:00am (EST), Monday, February 12, 2018, at the law offices of TOGUT, SEGAL & SEGAL, LLP, located at One Penn Plaza, Suite 3335, New York, NY 10119.

