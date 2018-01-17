Three New Retail Tenants Coming to TRADE Marketplace & Food Hall

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company is pleased to announce three new retail tenants to TRADE Marketplace & Food Hall—the thriving retail center that recently underwent a $5 million renovation and is best known for its chef-driven market food hall, which opened last year. The 32,600 square foot food and curated services focused retail center continues to introduce best in class retailers with the addition of three new tenants—Harvard Place Dental, Concourse Optometry, and Newport Face N Body.

Led by Dr. Ashish Vashisht, Harvard Place Dental offers personalized general, cosmetic, children’s and orthodontic dentistry using the most up-to-date technology and current recommendations in the dental field.

Concourse Optometry provides comprehensive eye exams (including lenses and lens fittings) and treats visual conditions with advanced technology and offers a large collection of brand-name designer eyeglass and sunglass frames.

Newport Face N Body is a premier medical day spa founded by its CEO Dr. Khafipour with a mission to provide modern and innovative skin treatments and individualized services such as facials, body sculpting, and skin rejuvenation.

Both Harvard Place Dental and Concourse Optometry are now open. Newport Face N Body is scheduled to open in April of this year.

“We are honored that these three customer-focused and highly revered businesses have selected TRADE Marketplace & Food Hall to open their new locations,” said Parke Miller, Executive Vice President of LPC West, Lincoln’s West Coast arm. “Our goal has been to create a continually evolving retail experience that meets the daily needs of our customers while at the same time building a tenant roster that offers a unique and best-in-class product. We look forward to announcing additional tenants soon.”

Lincoln purchased the property in 2014 with partner Alcion Ventures and invested more than $5 million to infuse new life into the dated retail center. Along with the creation of the food hall, the exterior of the building was renovated to have a sleek, coastal design, and new landscaping was installed throughout the property, including succulents and irrigated “green walls” covered in vertical plants.

TRADE is the first major project of the partnership between Lincoln and Alcion in Orange County, and the sixth major project nationally. FLIGHT at Tustin Legacy, which will be the first purpose-built ground-up creative office campus in Orange County, is a Lincoln-Alcion venture that broke ground in the summer of 2017. Construction on Phase 1 of FLIGHT is expected to be completed later this year.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 130 million square feet of commercial space and over 212,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest apartment manager in the United States. Access www.lpc.com for more information.

About Alcion Ventures

Founded in 2004, Alcion Ventures is a real estate investment manager with extensive experience of generating risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors through the active repositioning of assets across property types. Alcion’s senior team have worked together for almost two decades resulting in a disciplined, thesis-driven investment strategy that leverages a deep network of relationships and targets seven major North American cities. Based in Boston, Alcion invests on behalf of major U.S. and international institutional investors including public and private pensions, endowment and foundations and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.alcionventures.com.