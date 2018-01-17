Infinite Peripherals Announces Tickets.com Technology Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Infinite Peripherals has announced a partnership with Tickets.com to seamlessly integrate NFC contactless ticketing solutions for iPhone and Apple Watch users at live events, upgrading previous ticketing technology. After last fall’s industry-first and successful test-pilot at the Oakland Athletics ballpark, the solution saw its full integration at the Society for Performing Arts in Houston, which has presented more than 1,000 performances of the world’s finest music, dance, and theater events. Infinite Peripherals and Tickets.com will continue to deliver this next generation technology integration to additional partners across Major League Baseball and other venues around the world.

As digital ticketing continues to evolve, including mobile tickets without barcodes utilizing NFC contactless technology, the partnership lays the groundwork for a secure, flexible future of the ticketing industry. Infinite Peripherals and Tickets.com aim to empower both content-owners and their patrons in a new way, enabling a smarter and safer way to attend live games, shows, concerts and more.

The NFC solution integrates Infinite Peripherals’ Infinea Mobile Point-of-Sale® (mPOS) and Infinea Bluepad product lines with technology enabling iPhone and Apple Watch users to gain access to live events using contactless passes or tickets in Apple Wallet. Users will also be able to access Auto-Presentation features for single or multiple passes, where tickets will automatically be identified via NFC on the mPOS terminal, even when a smart device is locked.

In addition, the new application works to instantly validate the use of real tickets versus counterfeits. Infinite Peripherals worked closely with Tickets.com to integrate with their new proprietary Alfred solution to create a custom program that can automatically confirm the validity of a ticket or pass using Tickets.com’s unique identifier, whether they are scanned, manually entered, or read via NFC.

“Contactless technology is rapidly transforming the way we process various forms of transactions and it’s only fitting that we start to bring this seamless experience to live events,” said Jose Vidal, V.P. Global Sales at Infinite Peripherals. “With our innovative technology in collaboration with Tickets.com, fans, concert goers, and theater lovers will enjoy a fun, frictionless experience with their iPhone and Apple Watch when attending shows.”

“Partnering with Infinite Peripherals, Tickets.com was able to develop and deploy an Enterprise access control solution, leveraging its own infrastructure as well as Infinite Peripherals hardware and software teams and expertise,” said Derek Argobright, Chief Technology Officer, Tickets.com. “The end result was a solution that could securely read and scan digital tickets in a new way, utilizing contactless passes on iPhone and Apple Watch without the traditional form of barcodes. We are really proud of the collaboration and believe that ultimately the solution will create a fun, frictionless experience for every patron.”

About Infinite Peripherals

Infinite Peripherals, a leading innovator of iOS business solutions, empowers businesses to operate more efficiently. The company offers barcode scanner data and insights that impact the bottom line in real-time as well as secure payment processing solutions on the sales floor. Infinite Peripherals also delivers solutions that help associates engage with customers in impactful ways. With over one million solutions deployed, Infinite Peripherals enhances operations in several industries including retail, inventory management, warehousing, healthcare, and airline. The company is committed to help businesses go paperless in an effort to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption. With mobility, the possibilities are infinite. For more information, please visit ipcmobile.com.

About Tickets.com

Tickets.com is a leading provider of fully integrated event ticketing solutions and services for thousands of top arts, entertainment, and sports organizations worldwide. Delivering the latest in ticketing technology, Tickets.com offers the advanced ProVenue™ ticketing platform, which serves the core of a comprehensive suite of integrated features, products, and services that help clients enhance ticket sales, marketing efforts, and overall customer experience. A wholly owned subsidiary of MLB Advanced Media, LP, since 2005, Tickets.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has regional offices across the U.S. and internationally in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Australia. For more information please visit www.tickets.com/provenue.