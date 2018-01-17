Cox Enterprises Partners with Startup Runway Foundation To Present 2018 Women & Minority Founder Grants

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Atlanta-based Startup Runway Foundation is proud to announce the support of Cox Enterprises as the Presenting Sponsor for the nonprofit’s 2018 season. With the support of Cox alongside other sponsors, the Foundation will award one $10,000 grant at each of the two showcases. The grants go to women- or minority-led startups selected by Startup Runway Foundation’s program and chosen by local investors.

“Women and minority entrepreneurs strongly contribute to Atlanta’s economic growth, and Startup Runway is authentically committed to their success,” says Cox Enterprises Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investments David Blau. “We are proud to support the work Startup Runway is doing in our community to inspire innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Catalyzing the community, Startup Runway is a grassroots effort creating significant gains for women and minority startups by leveraging capital along with an active pool of over 100 mentors.

“There is a tremendous economic upside to leveraging the power and innovation of women and minority founders,” says Lisa Calhoun, who founded Startup Runway, and runs Valor Ventures, a local venture capital firm. “Startup Runway is among the leading platforms in the country to help investors and minority startups connect. I’m deeply grateful to Cox for making this mission possible and stepping up as Startup Runway’s first-ever presenting sponsor.”

Startup Runway is open for applications from women and minority led startups with customers who want to be investment-ready in 2018. Mark your calendar to join us May 2 and November 2, 2018, at Startup Runway co-host, The Gathering Spot. Early confirmed returning sponsors include Valor Ventures, Write2Market and Myra McElhaney, public speaker.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a leading communications, media and automotive services company. With revenues of $21 billion and nearly 60,000 employees, the company's major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications (cable television distribution, high-speed Internet access, telephone, home security and automation, commercial telecommunications and advertising solutions); Cox Automotive (automotive-related auctions, financial services, media and software solutions); and Cox Media Group (television and radio stations, digital media, newspapers and advertising sales rep firms). The company's major national brands include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim. Through Cox Automotive, the company's international operations stretch across Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Cox's commitment to people, sustainability and our communities, please visit CoxCSRReport.com.

About Startup Runway

The Startup Runway Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is the first and largest pitch series in the Southeast that connects select minority-led tech startups to seed capital. It holds two pitch series, Spring and Fall, that draw hundreds of applications from women and minority founders across the Southeast. Find out more and get involved at www.startuprunway.co.

To access a photo album of images from past Startup Runway Showcases, click here.