CURE Media Group Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with the Addition of the Chris Draft Family Foundation

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise dedicated to patients and survivors of cancer, welcomes the Chris Draft Family Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program. The addition was announced by Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group.

“Together with the Chris Draft Family Foundation, we look forward to supporting patients and survivors of lung cancer while offering educational resources to the rest of the community. Through this collaboration, we look forward to providing high-quality content to our readers,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr.

Founded by former NFL linebacker Chris Draft, his eponymous foundation focuses on five initiatives for lung cancer: awareness, early detection, treatment, research and survivorship. Through efforts such as educational videos and partnerships, the foundation presents information about lung cancer and promotes healthy lifestyle choices. Draft’s foundation was inspired by his wife, Lakeasha, who died from lung cancer in 2011.

Draft added, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with CURE Media Group. The partnership allows us to elevate the visibility of our Team Draft Initiative’s campaign to change the face of lung cancer, and at the same time extend the reach of The Chris Draft Family Foundation’s mission to empower families to live healthy lifestyles.”

As part of this joint effort, the Chris Draft Family Foundation will be able to share valuable content through CURE® magazine, through which audiences have unprecedented access to research developments, articles and interviews that can help oncologists better serve their patients. The SAP Program is designed to facilitate this open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the goal of improving patient care.

Additionally, Chris Draft was part of the CURE Connections® video series on Lung Cancer. To view the complete series, visit: www.curetoday.com/cure-connections/lung-cancer. Also, for more information about the SAP Program, visit https://www.curetoday.com/advocacy/partners

