Telos Corporation Selected by the United States Air Force for IT Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance Automation

Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions and services for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has been selected by the United States Air Force (USAF) to provide risk management and compliance automation support of their Enterprise NIPRNet and SIPRNet environments.

Under this award, Xacta will assist the USAF in accelerating authorizations to operate (ATO) and continuously monitoring a wide array of accreditation boundaries, to include on premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

“The Air Force has historically been a leader of the DoD’s network improvements and innovations,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “The President’s recent executive order on cybersecurity clears the way forward on adopting the NIST framework and a cloud first approach to security control and modernization for the DoD and the rest of the government. Telos is proud to be a part of the Air Force team.”

Telos will provide software implementation, training, migration services and subject matter expertise in support of the transition effort.

“For the last 20 years, Telos has assisted its customers with security compliance requirements, providing subject matter expertise and training,” said Ben Taylor, vice president of IA services, Telos. “As a result, our team has extensive experience engineering the most efficient business processes for assessment and authorization (A&A) automation including organization-specific requirements.”

Xacta includes the following components:

Xacta 360 – supports comprehensive lifecycle security authorization workflow for system A&A across the enterprise: on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid environments.

– enables continuous compliance of automated controls across multiple systems and standards for a holistic view of an organization’s compliance posture and actionable reporting metrics for prioritized decision making. Xacta Compliance Campaign Manager – streamlines compliance of manual controls through qualitative surveys and questionnaires.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions and services for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems and information. Telos’ offerings include cyber security solutions and services for IT risk management and information security; secure mobility to protect globally connected organizations; and identity management to establish trust in personnel and continuously monitor for insider threats. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. In 2017, Telos was recognized as a leading cybersecurity company, evidenced by a top 25 ranking on the global Cybersecurity 500 list by Cybersecurity Ventures. The company is also a 2017 recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than 0.3% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow us on Twitter @TelosNews.