iStudy Partners with Qumu to Launch New Learning Management System Integrated with Qumu Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iStudy Co., Ltd., a leader in enterprise Learning Management System technology, announced it will be launching its new iStudy LMS and iStudy Video products powered by Qumu Cloud. This partnership marks the first time a Learning Management System (LMS) has been released using Qumu’s cloud-based enterprise video platform as a content delivery and management engine.

“We are very excited to announce iStudy LMS and iStudy Video powered by Qumu as the next step in servicing the Japanese market,” said Yoshi Oyamada, President and CEO of iStudy. “iStudy Video will provide unique services and solutions on top of Qumu Cloud, a world-leading enterprise video platform, to better serve our Japanese enterprise customers.”

iStudy has been working with Qumu for nearly 18 months as its exclusive sales partner in Japan and Asia, and has made tremendous progress in spreading the Qumu Cloud platform across the region. The new iStudy Video product powered by Qumu Cloud is a logical extension of the relationship, with iStudy integrating its market-leading services and solutions on top of Qumu Cloud to service its existing enterprise learning customers.

“This is an exciting market opportunity for us,” noted Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. “Our partnership with iStudy clearly demonstrates not only the power of Qumu Cloud, but also the flexibility of our architecture in terms of using our platform to integrate with and drive other enterprise technology systems.”

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) helps the world’s largest companies realize the value of putting video to work for their digital workforce. Organizations use Qumu software to create, manage and share video—live streaming and on demand—turning video into an always-on resource and connecting thousands of stakeholders across a single enterprise.

About iStudy Co., Ltd.

iStudy (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 2345) is a leading IT skills training company and solution provider of enterprise learning management systems. Over one million people from top mega banks, engineering companies and retail firms currently use iStudy in Japan. iStudy is expanding its business with learning content, studio live seminars and enterprise video across its current customer base.