Eros Now Announces Renewal of Platform Integration Deal with Reliance Jio

ISLE OF MAN, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, issued a statement today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) platform, and Reliance Industries Limited (“Reliance”) have renewed their platform integration partnership. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”), a leading provider of digital services in India, is a subsidiary of Reliance.

Under the terms of the new deal, the Eros Now service will be available to Jio subscribers. With this renewal, Jio subscribers can access Eros Now’s high quality content including full length movies and thematic curated playlists and functions such as multi-language subtitles for movies, music video playlists, regional language filters, video progression and a watch list of titles.

Commenting on the renewal, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “Our journey with Jio has been very exciting and we are extremely happy to renew our association. With increasing data penetration in India, our alliance with Jio reinforces our philosophy to provide the widest choice of high quality entertainment to consumers across all platforms. As we continue to enhance our leading content offering, Jio users can enjoy the full and rich experience of the Eros Now service on Jio platform. With over 160 million 4G mobile subscribers of Jio, the partnership will allow Eros to target to this large subscriber base.”

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. With over 10,000 digital titles, Eros Now offers its 75 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com.