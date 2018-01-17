Tellurian engages Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale as financial advisors for Driftwood Holdings.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that it has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Goldman Sachs) and SG Americas Securities, LLC (Societe Generale) to serve as financial advisors for Driftwood Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tellurian formed to own and operate Tellurian’s gas producing assets, pipeline assets, and the Driftwood LNG export facility.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston and is led by President and CEO Meg Gentle. Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the capacity, performance, timing, permitting, construction, operations and financing of Driftwood LNG and the Driftwood Pipeline, including our entry into Driftwood commercial agreements and financing arrangements and the timing and outcome of a final investment decision. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part II of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 9, 2017, and other filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The regulatory approvals necessary to construct and complete Driftwood LNG and the Driftwood Pipeline may not be received in a timely manner or at all, or may be granted subject to conditions that are adverse to Tellurian. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.