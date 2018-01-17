Alliance MMA Signs Event Rights Fee Deal With FloSports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance MMA, Inc. ("Alliance MMA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMMA), the only publicly-traded professional mixed martial arts (“MMA”) company that unifies elite regional promotions and aspiring MMA champions, announced today that the Company is successfully moving forward with their stated objective of monetizing its live original sports content through a multi-year deal with FloSports, Inc., an industry front-runner in live streaming of premier sporting events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows.

“Alliance MMA produced 66 regional MMA promotions in 2017, and we expect to nearly double our market presence by staging about 125 events in 2018,” said Paul K. Danner, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance MMA. We have prominently acknowledged the Company’s intent to monetize our live sports content through multiple distribution channels by creating a range of domestic and international partnerships, and we believe this collaboration with FloSports fits perfectly into our long-term strategy. Our growing compendium of regional MMA brands provides us an extraordinarily unique opportunity in that our assets can be showcased via a relatively wide array of content rights and licensing deals going forward.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Alliance MMA will provide its Cage Fury Fighting Championships (“CFFC”) and V3Fights (“V3”) event content to FloSports, which will distribute the programming both live and on-demand via its FloCombat.com platform. FloCombat.com provides live and on-demand coverage of hundreds of MMA combat events per year, giving fans in-depth access to breaking news, fighter rankings and profiles, original documentaries, and more.

“We’re fired up to add these promotions,” FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said. “There’s no better place to see the up-and-coming stars of MMA than FloCombat, and we’re excited to showcase the talented fighters in CFFC and V3Fights to our worldwide audience of fans.”

To view live and on-demand coverage of CFFC and V3 events, visit FloCombat.com and become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber, which also provides access for subscribers to experience premium content across the entire FloSports network. The FloSports app is available for download via iOS, Apple TV 4 and Roku.

Alliance Continues to Establish a Nationwide Presence

Besides SuckerPunch Entertainment, and CageTix, the Company’s electronic ticketing platform, Alliance MMA currently operates in 13 of the top 30 Nielsen Designated Market Areas (DMA), including each of the top five. With the goal of unifying elite regional promotions and fostering the development of aspiring MMA champions, the Company produces professional MMA events through New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship, Washington-based Combat Games MMA, Indiana-based Hoosier Fight Club, Tennessee-based V3Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio-based Iron Tiger Fight Series, Florida-based Fight Time Promotions, Georgia-based National Fighting Championship, Southern California-based SoCa Fights, and Nebraska-based Victory Fighting Championship.

About FloSports, Inc.

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the events, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Basketball, MMA, Football, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics and more.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA's mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest-growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including boxing, wrestling, Brazilian jiu jitsu, karate, and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was formed in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of MMA events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only MMA promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information, visit www.alliancemma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2017. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.