Tricor Group and Fitzgerald & Law Announce Their Alliance to Accelerate US Companies' Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricor Group, Asia’s leading provider of integrated business, corporate and investor services, has today announced its strategic alliance with global expansion experts Fitzgerald & Law, to enable US companies to enter both European and Asian markets with ease.

From their shared base in San Francisco, the two companies will collaborate on their sales and marketing efforts across the US – helping clients to accelerate expansion into key markets.

This strategic alliance will streamline all cross-border services including company formation, global payroll, international accounting, tax and HR.

Charles Ferguson, Chief Commercial Officer at Tricor said, “We support over 30,000 customers, many of whom are headquartered in the US and our alliance with Fitzgerald & Law ensures our clients have access to the high level of service and support in Europe that they’re accustomed to with Tricor in Asia. Fitzgerald & Law has more than 20 years’ experience supporting their clients’ expanding operations in the UK and Europe and, like Tricor, they have tailored their services to meet their clients’ needs.”

Martin Ranson, Partner at Fitzgerald & Law said, “F&L has been active in the international expansion marketplace for over 15 years and our success in assisting US clients to expand into Europe is what drives our business growth. We are delighted to be creating this strategic alliance with Tricor, the premier provider of international expansion services in Asia. Providing our clients with direct access to high quality services and advice in the APAC region will accelerate their global growth strategies.”

ABOUT TRICOR GROUP

Tricor Group was founded in 2000 through the acquisition of accounting, company secretarial, share registration and related services from major international accounting and leading professional firms. Starting out as a local operation in Hong Kong with 150 staff, the Group has achieved phenomenal growth as a leading corporate service provider. With over 2,000 staff and a network of offices in 39 cities across 20 jurisdictions, it maintains a strong presence, particularly in Asia. Tricor’s advantage comes from deep industry experience, committed staff, technology-driven processes, standardized methodologies, constant attention to changes in laws and regulations and wide industry contacts. Tricor’s client portfolio includes over 1,200 companies listed in Hong Kong, more than 500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, over 40 per cent of Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets.

ABOUT FITZGERALD & LAW

F&L is a foreign direct investment-driven, full service advisory firm with offices in the US and UK and affiliates in over 40 countries. F&L is a uniquely valuable resource for North American companies, providing advice when they set up in the UK and continuing to support them as their EMEA operations grow. F&L sets itself apart from other firms by employing the best people in the industry and through the range of services it provides including tax, accounting, audit, financial advice, employee benefits, payroll, legal and HR. F&L’s specialist teams work together to help clients meet their obligations and solve their problems. They are dedicated yet flexible in their approach and strive to build lasting relationships with the people they advise.

