Juicy VR Shooter Fruit Attacks VR Arrives on Steam Early Access

Fruit Attacks VR, developed by Nanali Studios, creator of inventive mobile games, hits Steam Early Access on January 26, 2018. Fruit Attacks VR is a casual defense shooter taking place during an alien invasion, caused by humanity's unpleasant penchant for consuming fruit. Players will pilot one of three distinct SATIs, powerful speaker robots whose devastating sound wave attacks are the only weapon capable of destroying the fruit aliens. Fruit Attacks VR is based on the mobile game of the same name launched in 2014. Since its initial release, it has recorded over 560,000 downloads worldwide and been featured in the iOS App Store's Best New Games category in nearly 130 countries. Fruit Attacks VR can be purchased on Steam, beginning January 26th.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fruit Attacks VR, developed by Nanali Studios, hits Steam Early Access on January 26, 2018.

Since its initial release, 'Fruit Attacks' has borne some fruitful results. It has recorded over 560,000 downloads worldwide and been featured in the iOS App Store's 'Best New Games' category in nearly 130 countries.

Fruit Attacks VR is a casual defense shooter taking place during an alien invasion, caused by humanity’s unpleasant penchant for consuming fruit. Players will pilot one of three distinct SATIs, powerful speaker robots whose devastating sound wave attacks are the only weapon capable of destroying the fruit aliens. The game features fast-paced gameplay which rewards quickly swapping SATI on-the-fly in order to effectively deal with different types of enemies. Using the HTC Vive's motion controllers, Fruit Attacks VR offers a unique control system enabling players to tactically bend the trajectory of their shots. With an original setting and cartoonish characters, it delivers contents suitable for all ages.

Nanali Studios - Creator of inventive mobile games, Sally's Law, Time Fish, and many more - makes their debut in the virtual reality space with Fruit Attacks VR, launching on Steam Early Access on Jan 2018. Nanali Studios is targeting a first-quarter official release, followed by expanded support for other major devices such as Oculus Rift, Sony PlayStation VR, and more at a future date. Furthermore, to engage an even broader audience, Fruit Attacks VR is set to be released in virtual reality arcades throughout South Korea and around the world.

Fruit Attacks VR store page is currently accessible in the Coming Soon section on Steam. Interested players can add it to their wish list to get more information directly from the developer. Fruit Attacks VR from Nanali Studios can be purchased for $15 on Steam, beginning January 26th.

