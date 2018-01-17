commercetools Announces Integration of Its Microservices Commerce Platform into Adobe Experience Cloud

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--commercetools, the leader in next-generation commerce software, today announced it is one of the first commerce platform vendors to integrate with Adobe’s new commerce microservices capabilities for Adobe Experience Cloud. This represents the next step in the companies’ collaboration launched less than a year ago. With its cloud-native, microservices architecture, the commercetools platform provides an optimal pairing for Adobe’s new commerce microservices capabilities.

The combination of Adobe’s commerce microservices capabilities plus commercetools’ commerce platform gives retailers and brands new degrees of flexibility and agility. Every customer touchpoint in-store or online – be it mobile, social, IoT, virtual/mixed reality – can be interactions of deeper engagement and enabled for commerce.

Featured in Adobe demonstrations at this week’s NRF show, the commercetools integration helps retailers bring their vision of seamless customer experiences to life faster – a core tenant in commercetools’ vision of faster innovation through rapid iteration. Many large retailers continue to struggle with monolithic, inflexible commerce platforms that are slow to modify and expensive to maintain. Meanwhile, innovative retailers have implemented agile microservices strategies to respond in hours to changing business conditions with the ability to capitalize on trending products, changes in inventory or flash sales.

Adobe’s commerce microservices are built on the Adobe Cloud Platform, giving developers the tools to quickly deploy and customize code, reducing development time from weeks to hours. Because the solution is version-less, customizations will continue to work as companies upgrade other systems.

“Working with Adobe, we are accelerating the adoption of a microservices-based approach to commerce, which is absolutely necessary to keep pace with the demands of today’s retail environment,” said Arthur Lawida, president of commercetools Inc. “We have long evangelized a clear vision for how the speed and agility benefits of a cloud-based, microservices platform could disrupt the traditional commerce approach to overcome the inherent shortcomings of legacy commerce systems. The integration with Adobe furthers this vision, giving retailers a competitive edge via a commerce solution that exceeds consumer demands for an engaging, personalized and omnichannel experience.”

“commercetools is on the forefront of the transformational shift to microservices,” said Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy, Adobe. “The integration between commercetools and Adobe Experience Cloud will enable brands to quickly and easily deliver excellent omnichannel experiences to their customers.”

To date, customers in the automotive, retail and fashion industries have selected the combination of commercetools and Adobe.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands.

The innovative platform design enables commerce possibilities for the future by offering the option to either use the platform's entire set of features or deploy individual services, á la carte over time. This state-of-the-art architecture is the perfect starting point for customized microservices, enabling retailers to significantly reduce time-to-market for innovative commerce functionalities.

With offices in Germany and the United States, B2C and B2B companies from across the globe including well-known brands in fashion, E-Food, and DIY retail trust commercetools to power their digital commerce business.

Visit www.commercetools.com for more information.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei’s machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.