Vidsys Secures DP World London Gateway Port

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidsys, the global leader in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software, today announced that London Gateway, a port owned and operated by DP World (DPW), has implemented Vidsys port-wide to increase security and provide overall situational awareness capability.

DP World London Gateway has been a Vidsys end-customer since 2016 and has partnered with Vidsys on recent expansion projects. The trade-enabling port operator selected Vidsys due to its open platform architecture and vast agility for future growth and innovation, while being able to manage all sensors and systems from one unified view.

DP World London Gateway is the United Kingdom’s first 21st century major deep-sea container port located next to Europe’s largest logistics park. Situated on the north bank of the River Thames, it provides unrivalled deep-sea shipping access for the world’s leading businesses to the largest consumer markets in the UK. The site encounters a vast and varied range of security activities, including routinely intercepting stolen vehicles, narcotics and illegal immigrants, and works closely with local and London MET police, the UK highways agency and the Ministry of Defense.

The port is a 2 square mile area surrounded by an 11 kilometer fence line, creating a massive infrastructure to be monitored and managed. Through highly automated technology, Vidsys helps the port run all data through a 24/7 Security Control Room, with a separate control room reserved for elevated security alerts. A particular feature of the CSIM platform that the DP World London Gateway Harbor Master uses frequently includes Vidsys’ innovative, smart reporting capability.

Vidsys CSIM helps DP World London Gateway integrate Access Control, CCTV, and Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PIDS) as well as Fire Detection, Building Management and custom reporting capabilities. Vidsys meets all compliance standards and adheres to various security standards, including International Port Security Code and Homeland Security protocols.

“DP World London Gateway is a massive undertaking, requiring the highest level of precision and enhanced situational awareness that Vidsys can provide with true situation management,” said James I. Chong, CEO of Vidsys. “We’re excited to continue to support the operation of this critical part of the UK’s national logistics infrastructure with DP World.”

“We chose Vidsys due to its constantly forward-thinking approach to innovation and security,” said Colin Hitchcock, Harbour Master & Head of ISPS security and Royal Navy veteran. “Through the Vidsys platform we are able to extend our ability to monitor the port, our assets, and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our security program.”

About Vidsys

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform that has been adopted by some of the world’s leading brands and technology partners within key verticals, including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government.

Vidsys is hardware, protocol, and device agnostic, and offers bi-directional, browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via open architecture APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization’s risk policy, standards and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities. For more info, please visit www.vidsys.com.