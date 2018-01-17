Saladworks Completes System-Wide Store Overhaul with Gusto POS

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saladworks, the leading salad-centric franchise brand, has successfully upgraded its point of sale system across its nearly 100 restaurants through the support and partnership with Gusto® Point of Sale (POS). Following the success of an initial pilot store testing period in early 2017, Saladworks began a company-wide roll out implementing the Gusto POS platform to help drive customer engagement through a digital omni-channel ordering platform built to power the franchise brand. Saladworks and Gusto worked diligently to implement a universal platform that would empower the franchisees, along with corporate, to make vital decisions with real-time data.

“Converting our entire brand to Gusto POS has been an important fundamental step in our future planning. Gusto provides us real time access to our data and improves speed of service for our franchisees and their customers. It also facilitates deep and seamless integrations with other complimentary technologies used in our business operations, allowing us to actively better our business and manage our brand,” said Chief Executive Officer of Saladworks, Patrick Sugrue.

From the installation process to training, Gusto worked directly with each franchisee during the rollout to ensure a smooth point of sale transition.

“Working with Saladworks and their team of franchisee coaches was a breeze. We felt comfortable leveraging them to take full ownership of the install process while we provided project management,” said Niko Papademetriou, Vice President of Major Accounts and Business Development at Gusto. “Early in the rollout, we worked particularly closely with Saladworks’ franchisees in order to learn their business and make recommendations for improvements and standardization to their enterprise processes. Once through the early phase, the Saladworks team was able to hit the ground running and installed nearly 100 stores in just a few months.”

The Gusto team has become an extension of the Saladworks organization and they are looking forward to the continued success this partnership brings. With the POS system as the foundation, Saladworks is able to better manage labor cost, directly integrate in-store kiosk systems, online ordering, and more.

ABOUT GUSTO POINT OF SALE

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Gusto POS offers restaurant operators an industry leading cloud-deployed, enterprise platform. Gusto is easy to deploy and scales effortlessly. The product has a robust set of integrated solutions with leading restaurant industry partners. Gusto has been selected by dozens of restaurant chains as their next-generation POS platform. For more information, please contact Mary Kate McNerney, Marketing Associate, at 844-464-8786 ext. 202 or marykate@gustofb.com.

ABOUT SALADWORKS

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, consumers can visit Saladworks in nearly 100 different locations in thirteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made sandwiches or soups. In 2017, Entrepreneur named Saladworks one of the Top Food Franchises and FastCasual.com ranked Saladworks in its annual list as one of the Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com.