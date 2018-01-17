DreamBox Learning® Partners with Knotion to Deliver Award-Winning Adaptive Math Learning Platform to Mexico Schools

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamBox Learning®, which pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology in schools across the U.S. and Canada, today announced it has been selected by Knotion, a Mexico-based provider of integrated learning ecosystems, to deliver its award-winning math learning platform in Spanish and English to empower differentiation and personalized learning for thousands of K-9 students across Mexico.

DreamBox’s proven adaptive math learning platform will be implemented in approximately 40 schools as part of Knotion’s transdisciplinary curriculum and digital learning ecosystem. Knotion empowers students to positively impact their lives and society with an innovative, bilingual, and interactive education model. This ecosystem is coupled with a pedagogical model called the IMPACT™ Model, which encourages each student to be an active participant in the construction of their own knowledge.

“We are very excited to deliver DreamBox’s highly-effective math learning platform to students in Mexico,” said Noel Trainor, founder and CEO of Knotion. “We evaluated dozens of math solutions, but DreamBox rose to the top with its proven adaptive learning engine. Knotion and DreamBox are a great match because we both focus on how students learn and are committed to helping all children excel.”

The DreamBox platform has the ability to switch between English- and Spanish-language versions of math lessons with a single click, so students in Mexico will be able to learn in their native language with the option to also learn in English.

Students will use DreamBox for 60 minutes per week in Spanish in grades K-3 to acquire essential math vocabulary in their native language. Once they are confident, students will switch to using the platform in English in grade 4. Learning math in a student’s native language benefits students because math understanding requires both verbal and visual interpretation that activates the regions of the brain in charge of interpreting and identifying quantities and shapes.

DreamBox’s platform adapts to each student and empowers teachers to further personalize lessons and monitor student growth. The platform received national attention when a Harvard University study conducted by the Center for Education Policy Research (CEPR) demonstrated students who spent more time on DreamBox saw larger gains in achievement.

“DreamBox and Knotion share a vision for the future of learning,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, DreamBox president and CEO. “We both believe in designing an educational approach that honors both learners and learning guardians, and we seek to build student and teacher agency. We are excited to collaborate with Knotion to help unlock the brilliance in thousands of children in Mexico with the visual and conceptual learning experience that DreamBox provides in Spanish and English. Knotion’s innovation has delivered one of the best blended learning experiences in the world, and we are proud to be part of that ecosystem.”

Knotion places emphasis on developing children into responsible global citizens who are aware of and committed to act on global issues.

Knotion is working with Mexico’s Ministry of Education to bring DreamBox to even more students and will be piloting a project for the 2018-2019 school year.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is in use in all 50 states and throughout Canada. DreamBox is available for PC and iPad. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.

About Knotion

Knotion® is a Mexican education venture with international projection that is redefining the learning process with a transdisciplinary solution for preschool, elementary, and middle school students. Knotion® is integrated as a bilingual learning ecosystem that incorporates academic standards from leading countries in education and curricula imparted through interactive lessons, by means of mobile applications also developed by Knotion®. The enterprise earned the 2017 Best Latin American Startup Award among 130 companies and will compete for the best world wide startup during the 2018 Bett, in London. Visit http://www.knotion.com.