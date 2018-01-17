Hillwood Acquires Four Buildings Totaling 1.1 Million Square Feet in Indianapolis

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hillwood, a Perot company, has acquired four Class A buildings totaling 1,085,810 square feet in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Airwest 12 totaling 448,305 square feet located at 2301 Reeves Road, Plainfield, IN.

Airwest 14 totaling 476,225 square feet located at 2201 Reeves Road, Plainfield, IN.

Company Drive Commerce Center consists of two buildings, one totaling 60,480 square feet at 7515 Company Drive, and the other totaling 100,800 square feet at 7535 Company Drive in Indianapolis.

“We are proud to expand our footprint in the thriving Indianapolis market,” said Tom Fishman, executive vice president, acquisitions and dispositions. “These acquisitions are consistent with our strategy to acquire and develop high-quality, functional industrial real estate in major U.S. markets.”

Completed in 2015, Airwest 12 and 14 contain modern, flow-through cross dock design with 36’ clear heights, deep truck courts, ESFR and abundant car and trailer parking. Located in the Southwest industrial submarket, Airwest 12 and 14 are right off Interstate-70 providing access to highways I-465, I-65 to the south and I-74 to the east. This accessibility gives direct interstate routes to major markets of Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville and St. Louis as well as access to over 50 percent of the United States and Canadian population in a one-day drive.

Company Drive Commerce Center are two rear-load, multi-tenant light industrial buildings developed in 2008. The buildings provide amenities such as 24’ and 28’ clear height, 130’ truck courts, ESFR, abundant car parking, and an additional 1.2 acres of developable land. This orientation provides great flexibility for tenants ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 square feet. Company Drive is in the Southeast industrial submarket, provides excellent visibility and access to I-65, and is a short eight miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

“Indianapolis has proven to be a great industrial market,” said Don Schoenheider, senior vice president and Midwest market leader. “With the addition of these properties, we can provide multiple, prime location options for companies looking for 30,000 to 950,000 square feet of Class A distribution space.”

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across North America and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional industrial buildings and land throughout a broad spectrum of investment sizes. With a flexible investment program, depth of discretionary capital, and a forward-thinking vision, Hillwood reacts quickly to opportunities and proactively identifies value in diverse acquisitions across target markets.