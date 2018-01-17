Reynolds and Motoinsight Announce Agreement for Access to Automotive Data in Canadian Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reynolds and Reynolds Canada and Motoinsight have announced an agreement that will enable dealers that use the Reynolds ERA-IGNITE dealership management system (DMS) to seamlessly access Motoinsight’s automotive data for customer incentives in the Canadian marketplace. The Motoinsight data will help ensure that dealers operating on ERA-IGNITE will have timely access to the latest information for vehicle residual values, standard financing rates, and vehicle incentives when working with a customer on a vehicle purchase or lease agreement.

Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms. Motoinsight is the Canadian market leader for automotive data, technology, and digital retailing solutions.

“We are truly excited about the relationship and the opportunity to work with Reynolds,” said Radek Garbowski, President of Motoinsight. “Canadian retail automotive lending programs can often be difficult to decipher. We understand how important it is that dealers have timely access to accurate and easy-to-understand incentive data when working a deal.”

Motoinsight’s lender based, market data combined with the strength of Reynolds’ ERA-IGNITE DMS platform will enable dealers to structure a deal for a consumer quickly, precisely, and with confidence.

“Motoinsight is a leader in the industry and a company with deep experience in this market,” said Bob Schaefer, vice president of OEM Relations and Data Services at Reynolds. “Adding reliable access to this data is one more step for Reynolds in helping automotive retailers improve how their businesses operate and how they deliver a rewarding retail experience to their customers.”

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is the automotive industry’s largest and most trusted provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships improve business results. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio. In Canada, Reynolds has operations in Mississauga, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec. (www.reyrey.ca)

About Motoinsight

Motoinsight’s flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce™ enables revolutionary omni-channel and e-commerce enabled car buying experiences. Motoinsight data and technology are used by nearly every automaker, over 900 dealership franchises and the largest banks and insurance companies. Across its portfolio of owned and partnered automotive websites, Motoinsight also has one of the largest audiences of in-market new vehicle buyers which include premier brands such as Unhaggle, Consumer Reports, Globe Drive, Driving.ca, Black Book and others. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For further information, visit www.motoinsight.com.