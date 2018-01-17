Special Olympics to Foster Leadership Development with Skillsoft’s Percipio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft, the global leader in corporate learning, today announced Special Olympics will deploy Percipio to enhance its Leadership Academy. Special Olympics will use Percipio, the first intelligent learning platform, to improve the impact and performance of its leaders around the world through training.

Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance, and ending discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. Athletes are the heart of Special Olympics. Through sports, athletes see themselves for their abilities and build self-confidence.

To further enhance its leaders’ positive impact on the lives of athletes, their families and the wider community, Special Olympics sought a consumer-led experience to accelerate learning. Special Olympics chose Percipio to supplement and complement the preexisting content used by its Leadership Academy. Through Percipio, Special Olympics will provide its leaders with access to Skillsoft’s Business and Leadership Skills, Digital Skills, and IT Skills and Certification training content.

“The development of strong and visionary leaders is crucial for nonprofit organizations that promote social change. We have leaders in 172 countries. Being able to offer Skillsoft’s high-quality content to such a geographically and culturally diverse group will enhance the value of our Leadership Academy,” said Denis Doolan, Chief of Organizational Excellence at Special Olympics International. “Percipio will make it easy for us to curate valuable learning material that is appealing to all our leaders, enabling them to be more authentic, strategic and effective.”

Each leader within Special Olympics is responsible for self-development. With Percipio, administrators and leaders will be able to take advantage of over 500 pre-curated channels, hundreds of thousands of micro-learning videos, and the choice of where, when, and how to learn. Special Olympics’ Leadership Academy includes five workshops each year. Percipio is being rolled out to the leaders who attend these workshops across seven global regions representing 95 countries around the world.

“We are honored and proud to have been selected by Special Olympics to use Percipio for their leadership development - we are inspired by the athletes at Special Olympics who are role models for us all,” said Bill Donoghue, chairman and CEO of the Skillsoft Group. “We know the mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition, and key to that mission is the development of strong and visionary leaders in multiple geographies and across a culturally diverse group. Percipio addresses this requirement seamlessly, while providing a world-class learning solution on demand, anytime, anywhere.”

“Skillsoft’s Percipio platform is extremely user-friendly. It guides you step-by-step until you choose a learning path of your choice. The courses are conveniently short, and the content is multimodal, which makes learning fun and easy,” said Babazile Langa, Special Olympics Swaziland Director. “I have also enjoyed using the online platform to measure the knowledge I have gained from the content.”

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft is the global leader in corporate learning, providing the most engaging learner experience and high-quality content. We are trusted by the world's leading organizations, including 65 percent of the Fortune 500. Our mission is to build beautiful technology and engaging content that drives business impact for today’s modern enterprise. Our 500,000+ multi-modal courses, videos, authoritative content chapters and micro-learning modules are accessed more than 130 million times every month, in 160 countries and 29 languages. With 100 percent secure cloud access, from any device, whenever, wherever. www.skillsoft.com

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports, every day around the world. We empower people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including the Christmas Records Trust, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics, The Coca-Cola Company, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, Microsoft, Lions Clubs International, Bank of America, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, Finish Line, and Safilo Group. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium.