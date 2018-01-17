Digestive CARE Selects eClinicalWorks for Its 67 Providers across 28 Locations

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that Digestive CARE is live with the eClinicalWorks comprehensive EHR solution for its 67 providers across 28 locations. Use of the cloud-based technology will support Digestive CARE in providing quality care throughout the patient journey by enabling access to critical health information for their providers. The eClinicalWorks solution will advance Digestive CARE’s capabilities to meet its future growth plans.

“At Digestive CARE, we remain committed to delivering the most advanced and high-quality, cost-effective care to our patients," said Joni Brown, CEO of Digestive CARE. “Transitioning from Greenway Health, we selected eClinicalWorks because it provides the tools to streamline care in gastroenterology setting and among multiple locations. eClinicalWorks also provides better tools for practicing and tracking evidence-based medicine, which will improve our patient outcomes and help contain costs. We will now have GI-specific tools available to increase Patient Engagement and improve the overall delivery of care.”

By implementing the eClinicalWorks cloud-based 10e EHR solution, Digestive CARE will have the tools to streamline and improve overall efficiency and communications and encourage more preventive-focused care to its patients. Digestive CARE will also be utilizing the eClinicalWorks Population Health solution to expand access to care, improve care quality, and facilitate the smooth transitions in care that are essential to preventing illness and improving outcomes among populations. Additionally, the Health and Online Wellness (healow) solution will enhance Patient Engagement and preventive care by offering secure, two-way communications between Digestive CARE providers and their patients.

“eClinicalWorks has a proven track record with gastroenterology organizations,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “By using eClinicalWorks, Digestive CARE will gain deeper insight and understanding of patient populations and discover new opportunities in patient care. We look forward to working with Digestive CARE to assist in improving care and support its future goals.”

We are a group of 67 providers located throughout South Florida with 28 offices located conveniently in Broward, Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Digestive CARE's offices can be found in Sunrise, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Margate, Plantation, Weston, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, and Wellington. Our gastroenterologists specialize in keeping your entire digestive system healthy. Digestive CARE's doctors are experienced and skilled in detecting and treating diseases of the GI tract such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Hepatitis, colon cancer, colitis, GERD, commonly called reflux, Crohn's Disease and many other gastrointestinal disorders.

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past eight years, 18 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai.

