New Website Educates Consumers about the Amount of Lead in Their Drinking Water

Do you know what's in your water? PUR launched a new website called KnowYourWater.com, where Americans can now learn about the quality of their local tap water by simply typing in their address and zip code.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PUR Water Filtration, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) business, announced today the launch of KnowYourWater.com, the nation’s first and only free educational website featuring the largest collection of U.S. water quality data ever assembled. The new website includes data from more than 148,000 public water systems and tracks more than 100 unique contaminants from official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and water quality reports from local municipalities.

“We use tap water every day, for multiple reasons, without knowing what’s in it,” said Deb Mudway, Marketing Vice President, Helen of Troy Home. “That’s why we created KnowYourWater.com – a simple, easy-to-use site that helps consumers learn about the possible contaminants in their water in a transparent and easy to understand format.”

The user-friendly, interactive site utilizes animation and engaging graphics to take visitors on the journey of water from the local water treatment facility to their tap. Users also receive individualized reports about the lead and contaminant levels in their water, as well as source and treatment information. The site is optimized for all screens, including smartphones and tablets.

“Whether you live in a city like Portland or New York, with lead averages of more than 11 parts per billion or somewhere like Hartford or Tampa, that average less than .34 parts per billion, we’re all susceptible to contamination in our water,” adds Mudway. “Using a point-of-use water filtration system right on your faucet is an effective way to significantly reduce the contaminants with most of your water use. PUR’s faucet filtration products are certified by NSF and the WQA to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99 percent of lead, 96 percent of mercury and 92 percent of certain pesticides, more than any other brand.” 1

KnowYourWater.com visitors can type in any address to learn about lead levels in their own city or other parts of the country. To illustrate this, PUR queried its extensive database to determine which U.S. cities on average had the worst and best tap water, based on reported lead levels. The following is a list of the nation’s best and worst tap water cities.

Best Tap Water Cities: Hartford, CT; Tampa, FL; Newport, VA; Fayetteville, NC; Portsmouth, VA; Battle Creek, MI; Nashville, TN; Dallas, TX; Minneapolis, MN; St. Louis, MO; Albuquerque, NM; Greensboro, NC; Jacksonville, FL; and Santa Fe, NM

Worst Tap Water Cities: Portland, OR; New York, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Denver, CO; Akron, OH; Chicago, IL; York, PA; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans, LA; and Boston, MA 2

For more information on local water quality in cities throughout the country, visit KnowYourWater.com.

About PUR:

Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, replacement filters, and refrigerator filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR’s commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR’s filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR’s water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers and dispensers are certified to reduce 96% of mercury and 95% of certain industrial pollutants.

For more information about PUR water filtration or PUR’s MAXION® Filter Technology, visit PUR.com or Facebook.com/PUR. To learn about the water quality where you live visit KnowYourWater.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited:

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO®, Hydro Flask®, Vicks®, Braun®, Honeywell®, PUR®, Febreze®; Revlon®, Pro Beauty Tools®, Sure®, Pert®, Infusium23®, Brut®, Ammens®, Hot Tools®, and Bed Head ®. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy Limited, please visit http://www.hotus.com/.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://www.hotus.com/.

1 As 10/11/16. NSF Certification comparison valid for faucet mount and pour-through filters

2 Lead levels are based on weighted averages reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local water municipalities water quality reports from 2013-2017 from cities that had detectable lead levels and that were listed within Nielsen’s 2016-2017 Top 50 DMAs.