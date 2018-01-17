Jenne, Inc. Offers Hardware as a Rental® Through GreatAmerica Financial Services

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, is partnering with GreatAmerica Financial Services to offer resellers, solutions providers and their customers the HaaR® (Hardware as a Rental®) program, which combines the best attributes of Hardware as a Service (HaaS) and equipment financing.

HaaR provides customers with a one-invoice solution for all hardware, software, installation and services, without requiring the solution provider to take the financial risks associated with HaaS. As with other As-A-Service models, resellers and solution providers offer their clients a single monthly payment. With HaaR, resellers are paid upfront for the project, and receive the recurring charges each month when the customers make their payments.

“The demand for equipment OPEX options is growing at a rapid rate,” said Patrick Howard, Jenne’s senior director of cloud solutions and product management. “End customers are looking for ways to reduce upfront costs as they deploy new technology. With GreatAmerica’s Hardware as a Rental program through Jenne, partners now have a simple and scalable way to offer equipment, service and support with monthly payment options. The elimination of upfront costs for end customers will relieve budget constraints and help accelerate the sales cycle.”

“Building a standard HaaS model is unattainable for many solution providers who don’t want to cash flow the program,” said Wil Meggers, vice president and general manager at GreatAmerica Financial Services. “HaaR is a great alternative to HaaS, where solution providers enjoy increased managed services sales, bigger overall deals, and higher margins.”

GreatAmerica is a national commercial equipment finance company dedicated to helping manufacturers, vendors, and dealers be more successful and keep their customers for a lifetime. GreatAmerica established its headquarters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1992 as GreatAmerica Leasing Corporation. In 2012, GreatAmerica changed its name to GreatAmerica Financial Services Corporation to reflect its expanded service offerings beyond financing. GreatAmerica helps customers achieve greater success by delivering financing solutions and complementary business services that differentiate them in the markets they serve and help them keep their customers for life. They work diligently to understand the specific needs and trends of their markets and customers.

Jenne, Inc., headquartered in Avon, Ohio, is a leading value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on voice, video, data networking, premise security and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Since the company's founding in 1986, Jenne has been committed to providing value added resellers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 major manufacturers partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic, Plantronics, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech and Yealink.