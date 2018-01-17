Origis Energy USA Announces New 50 MWAC Solar Project for the Reedy Creek Improvement District

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origis Energy USA and Reedy Creek Improvement District today announced a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 50 MW AC solar facility to be constructed in Orange County, Florida. Once complete, the solar facility developed, built and owned by Origis Energy, will generate approximately 120,000 megawatt hours of power each year and provide clean energy to the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

“We’re excited to begin work on a new solar facility as part of our ongoing responsibility to oversee land use and environmental protections within the district,” said John Classe, District Administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. "This project will significantly enhance our renewable energy abilities and create new environmental opportunities in the future.”

The solar facility will be located on approximately 270 acres in Orange County, Florida. The Origis Energy designs call for the use of single axis tracking technology, approximately 518,000 solar panel modules and will interconnect to the Reedy Creek Improvement District power distribution system. The project will create up to 300 jobs during construction, which is anticipated to start by late spring 2018 and be completed by year end 2018.

“We are honored to assist the Reedy Creek Improvement District leadership team realize their vision for the use of utility scale clean energy,” said Johan Vanhee, Managing Director, Operations and Business Development of Origis Energy. “Florida is our company’s home state as well. We commend the Reedy Creek Improvement District on the deployment of more solar energy in the Sunshine State.”

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is Powering the Solar RevolutionSM with custom clean energy solutions for utility, commercial and public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in more than 100 projects worldwide totaling over 1 gigawatt to date of developed solar capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy USA delivers excellence in solar and energy storage project development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers across Europe and the Americas. For more information, visit the company online at www.origisenergy.com.