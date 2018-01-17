Telrad Networks and Federated Wireless Pen CBRS Agreement

LOD, Israel & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telrad Networks, a global provider of TD-LTE broadband solutions, and Federated Wireless, the industry leader in shared spectrum technology, today announced a long-term partnership agreement to deliver LTE fixed wireless services using the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. The partnership agreement comes after the successful completion of several customer trials over the past few months, and signals the commercial readiness of both companies to scale the solution to Telrad customers across the U.S.

Passed in 2015, the CBRS rules make a total of 150 MHz of contiguous spectrum (3550-3700 MHz) available for shared use. Operators currently leveraging Telrad solutions to deliver fixed wireless services via the 3650-3700 MHz band, will now be able to leverage their existing infrastructure to take advantage of the entire band. As a result, operators are positioned for increased growth and better service delivery because of the bigger data pipe and increased power allotments that significantly increase capacity and range.

The trials, one of which was conducted with Telrad customer Clarity Connect, a large Internet Service Provider in New York State, used experimental CBRS licenses granted by the FCC to test the Spectrum Access System (SAS) function of assigning and managing spectrum. Telrad received access to an admin portal as a Vendor administrator enabling them to monitor the system. The Telrad and Federated Wireless solution delivers a highly designed system that enables the efficient and seamless process of requesting, receiving and using allocated spectrum.

Chuck Bartosch, Chief Executive Officer of Clarity Connect said, “Telrad has provided us with a comprehensive, end-to-end, LTE solution. We are extremely happy with the performance of the system and look forward to significant improvements in the capacity and service based on the ability to use the additional spectrum in the CBRS band. Telrad and Federated Wireless worked closely with us to ensure that the equipment was operating according to FCC guidelines. We anticipate being able to access more rural residents and businesses, offering them higher broadband speeds than they have ever seen in the area.”

The solution is based on the Telrad flagship BreezeCOMPACT base station which supports the 3.4-3.7 GHz frequency band. Telrad also supplies fixed end user devices, such as its CPE9000, which are specifically useful in the CBRS environment, where channel allocation may not be contiguous. The CPE9000 is capable of aggregating two non-contiguous channels.

The Telrad solution incorporates the Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller to deliver software-defined spectrum through a cloud-based SAS while protecting Federal incumbents with a redundant network of Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) sensors. The solution includes a robust set of spectrum lifecycle management tools with real-time visibility for optimizing and monetizing CBRS services. The joint solution will comply with and receive FCC certification once made available to vendors.

“We are proud of have completed this agreement with a strong partner like Federated Wireless,” commented Chris Daniels, President of the Telrad Broadband Wireless Division. “We are looking forward to helping our customers increase the capacity of their networks and keep up with escalating end-user demand. This is a game-changer for many small and medium size broadband providers, who will now be able to access additional revenues with increased capacity and expanded service area footprints.”

“We are extremely pleased to have completed this industry milestone with Telrad Networks,” commented Todd Gore, Federated Wireless’ Vice President Sales. “Chris and his team are visionaries who stay ahead of the curve to provide their customers with the best solutions available on the market. Our Spectrum Controller will allow Telrad to help protect their customers from interference across the CBRS band, while maximizing frequency capacity for all CBRS operators. We are also proud to work with new adopters like Clarity Connect, who are stepping up to test the solution, and reaping the benefits now.”

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE broadband solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (telrad.com)

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution, unlocking a spectrum of possibilities by eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity. The Company offers the industry’s first FCC-certified spectrum controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share the same spectrum band without impacting quality of service. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and business models. For more information please visit, www.federatedwireless.com.