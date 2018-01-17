Nasdaq Will Use Rimini Street for Support of Some of Its Internal Corporate Systems

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that Nasdaq will use Rimini Street for support of its human resource management system.

As with all Rimini Street clients, Nasdaq has an assigned dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) as its main point of contact for all support cases. Rimini Street PSE’s have an average of 15 years’ experience in their respective applications, and all clients receive industry-leading 24x7x365 service level commitments.

“We are pleased to welcome Nasdaq to the fast-growing Rimini Street family of clients,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “We have been disrupting the enterprise software support market since 2005. For over 12 years, we have been developing and delivering exceptional enterprise support that addresses significant shortfalls and issues identified by our clients with the vendor’s outdated model, empowering organizations such as Nasdaq to obtain the support they want and need at much better value. A switch to Rimini Street support allows clients to invest their significant savings in other strategic initiatives to drive growth of their businesses. Today, over 1,450 companies worldwide, including 85 of the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 100, have already made the switch to Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software support partner.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,450 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

