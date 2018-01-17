Jacobs Secures Engineering Services Agreement with Carcross/Tagish Energy Corporation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has signed a three-year master engineering services agreement with Carcross/Tagish Energy Corporation (C/TEC), the energy arm of Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN). C/TEC operates throughout the Traditional Territories in Southern Yukon and Northern, B.C. It focuses on creating sustainable jobs and eco-energy business opportunities for the community and citizens of the region.

The agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services and technical consultation support work for various C/TEC business initiatives and projects in these regions, such as the wind power generation project planned for Montana Mountain.

“Jacobs is committed to developing relationships of mutual understanding and respect with the Indigenous people of the areas in which we operate,” said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. “This agreement marks a significant step for Jacobs in supporting the First Nations of Canada by extending our capabilities to this new energy client and by increasing our market share and growth in this sector.

“We’re confident that we can contribute significant value to the flourishing nation of the C/TFN by leveraging our considerable experience across Canada, where we have delivered many innovative, sustainable solutions and significant cost savings for our power generation and renewables clients.”

