Cerveau Technologies, Inc. Signs Research Agreement with University of Pittsburgh

Cerveau Technologies Inc. today announced an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to support multiple projects over the next several years. These research projects are for studies of an early stage imaging agent ([18F]MK-6240) to be used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans for assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

As part of the agreement, Cerveau will contract with the University of Pittsburgh to manufacture and supply the [18F]MK-6240 needed for several research initiatives at the University.

“We are excited to employ this novel PET tracer in our ongoing studies related to normal aging and Alzheimer’s disease. This will further our efforts to increase our basic understanding of aging and Alzheimer’s disease and position the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center to participate in pharmaceutical trials that employ [18F]MK-6240,” said Dr. William Klunk, Levidow-Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Disorders and Co-Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“Cerveau welcomes this opportunity to work with the University of Pittsburgh researchers, who have a long history of leadership in this field, to understand the application of MK-6240 and how it may benefit patients with brain diseases. This collaboration will facilitate novel research at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the pursuit of evaluating potential preventive treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

About the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

As one of the nation’s leading academic centers for biomedical research, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine integrates advanced technology with basic science across a broad range of disciplines in a continuous quest to harness the power of new knowledge and improve the human condition. Driven mainly by the School of Medicine and its affiliates, Pitt has ranked among the top 10 recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health since 1998. In rankings recently released by the National Science Foundation, Pitt ranked fifth among all American universities in total federal science and engineering research and development support.

Likewise, the School of Medicine is equally committed to advancing the quality and strength of its medical and graduate education programs, for which it is recognized as an innovative leader, and to training highly skilled, compassionate clinicians and creative scientists well-equipped to engage in world-class research. The School of Medicine is the academic partner of UPMC, which has collaborated with the University to raise the standard of medical excellence in Pittsburgh and to position health care as a driving force behind the region’s economy. For more information about the School of Medicine, see www.medschool.pitt.edu.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc., a Canadian corporation, and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.