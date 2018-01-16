KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for CenterState Bank Corporation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, subordinated debt rating of BBB, and a short-term debt rating of K2 to CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) (“CenterState”), a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. In addition, KBRA has assigned deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, a subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, CenterState Bank, National Association. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are supported by strong core earnings metrics, low cost of deposits and a conservative loan to deposit ratio. Additionally, factors such as a solid track record of successful bank acquisitions, broad geographic footprint with the correspondent banking business line, and an economically strong operating market underpin the ratings. The ratings are primarily constrained by potential integration risk of two recent large-scale transactions and an acquisitive centric growth history, coupled with a relatively high reliance on spread income and a concentrated footprint versus larger, more diversified banks.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published on February 19, 2016.

